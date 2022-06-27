News Week of June 15, 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The splash pad at Unity Park in Greenville reopened Friday morning following a month of operation. We previously reported that the park’s popular feature was not working and staff has been on site trying to fix the issue. The park closed the splash pad for two weeks from June 20 to […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sarah Coldiron says her AC has been out since last Sunday. “It was right at the beginning of the heat wave last week,” she told FOX Carolina. “And it was hot. It’s been pretty awful.”. As a mom to young child and...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of missing Greenville woman Alexis Ware is letting the community know they haven’t given up searching for her. A new billboard went up Thursday on a busy stretch of Woodruff Road, encouraging the community to come forward if they know anything about her disappearance.
Laura Phillips, Stanley B. Brewer, Sr., Jerry M. Snipes, Sr., Alice Burgess, Gene Coyle, Alvin Bilbray. Alvin Ned Bilbray, Jr., of Pelzer, 84, husband of the late Mary Annette Eastman Bilbray, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Born in Orlando, FL, he was a son of the late Alvin Ned...
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Charlie Boseman, Deputy Coroner at the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, has been named Deputy Coroner of the Year 2022 by the South Carolina Coroners Association, according to Coroner Greg Shore. The South Carolina Coroners Association represents the Coroners of the forty-six counties in the...
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Union Fire Department is responding to a diesel spill Friday in Union. According to the fire department, the spill happened on Main Street. The road has been closed at this time to clear the spill. Crews are at the scene at this time. 7NEWS will update this […]
Greer is in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The City of Greer is at the border of Greenville and Spartanburg Counties. The Blakely farmhouse was the first known house in Greer. Later, land lots were sold off. That’s when W.T. Shumate realized there was potential for a town around the train station.
Child labor violations at a Bojangles restaurant in Spartanburg have led to a partnership between the franchisee and the US Department of Labor to make "sweeping changes" to improve working conditions for minors working there -- and at the company's 93 other locations in six states.
Williamston’s Freedom Celebration and Fireworks will be held this Saturday, July 2 with expanded activities including a Freedom Market, Golf Cart Parade, Bobbers on Big Creek Race, Freedom Games, Cruise-In, food trucks, live music and fireworks. Festivities are set to begin with a Freedom Market starting at 10 am...
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 20,000 pounds of trash was cleaned off the streets in Laurens County. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate litter crew picked up 21,420 pounds of trash total in the following locations:. Lisbon Road- 2980 pounds. Ora Road- 1300 pounds.
Huey Magoo's has opened its first South Carolina-based location in Greenville, marking its 29th restaurant spanning seven states less than a week after opening its 28th location in Florida. The 2,300-square-foot Greenville restaurant, which features an outdoor patio and a drive-thru, is the first of 12 locations owned by franchisees...
Realtor Robertson Allen was recognized as the number one agent in South Carolina by Real Trends as part of its 2022 list of top producers. Allen was named to its prestigious annual list of The Thousand, which ranks the top 1,000 agents in the nation. Allen ranked as one of the top 250 individual agents nationwide based on his 2021 sales volume.
Williamston Police Officers investigated the following incidents:. June 16 – Officer J. M. Cobb was dispatched to 6 Wilson St., in reference to a vandalism. Harriet Louisa Mackey reported two cement benches were damaged. The benches were valued at $300. June 14 – Pamela C. Owens, 12 Gray Dr.,...
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We know about the issues on Madden Bridge Road, in Pickens County. The road is in Central, between Highway 93 and Six Mile Highway. Your submissions told us the conditions were bad from Six Mile Highway to R.C. Edwards Middle School. So, we looked into this for you.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Neighbors from the northern end of Laurens County have been regularly attending county council and planning commission meetings to voice concerns about the proliferation of new residential subdivisions in the area. After months of repeatedly expressing concerns about the potential impact on the roads,...
