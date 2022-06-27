ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamston, SC

News Week of June 15, 2022

By Journal
 4 days ago

Today is Primary Day in South Carolina- Get out...

WSPA 7News

Upstate park reopens popular feature in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The splash pad at Unity Park in Greenville reopened Friday morning following a month of operation. We previously reported that the park’s popular feature was not working and staff has been on site trying to fix the issue. The park closed the splash pad for two weeks from June 20 to […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Keeping your AC cool this summer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sarah Coldiron says her AC has been out since last Sunday. “It was right at the beginning of the heat wave last week,” she told FOX Carolina. “And it was hot. It’s been pretty awful.”. As a mom to young child and...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road in Easley, SC

The following paid content is produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge… inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles has sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
EASLEY, SC
6-29-2022 Obituaries

Laura Phillips, Stanley B. Brewer, Sr., Jerry M. Snipes, Sr., Alice Burgess, Gene Coyle, Alvin Bilbray. Alvin Ned Bilbray, Jr., of Pelzer, 84, husband of the late Mary Annette Eastman Bilbray, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Born in Orlando, FL, he was a son of the late Alvin Ned...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate official awarded Deputy Coroner of the Year 2022

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Charlie Boseman, Deputy Coroner at the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, has been named Deputy Coroner of the Year 2022 by the South Carolina Coroners Association, according to Coroner Greg Shore. The South Carolina Coroners Association represents the Coroners of the forty-six counties in the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crews respond to diesel spill in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Union Fire Department is responding to a diesel spill Friday in Union. According to the fire department, the spill happened on Main Street. The road has been closed at this time to clear the spill. Crews are at the scene at this time. 7NEWS will update this […]
UNION, SC
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Must-Try Greer SC Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greer SC

Greer is in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The City of Greer is at the border of Greenville and Spartanburg Counties. The Blakely farmhouse was the first known house in Greer. Later, land lots were sold off. That’s when W.T. Shumate realized there was potential for a town around the train station.
GREER, SC
thejournalonline.com

Williamston Freedom Celebration to include full day of fun – July 2

Williamston’s Freedom Celebration and Fireworks will be held this Saturday, July 2 with expanded activities including a Freedom Market, Golf Cart Parade, Bobbers on Big Creek Race, Freedom Games, Cruise-In, food trucks, live music and fireworks. Festivities are set to begin with a Freedom Market starting at 10 am...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
Fast Casual

Huey Magoo's opens in South Carolina

Huey Magoo's has opened its first South Carolina-based location in Greenville, marking its 29th restaurant spanning seven states less than a week after opening its 28th location in Florida. The 2,300-square-foot Greenville restaurant, which features an outdoor patio and a drive-thru, is the first of 12 locations owned by franchisees...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Local realtor recognized as number one agent in South Carolina

Realtor Robertson Allen was recognized as the number one agent in South Carolina by Real Trends as part of its 2022 list of top producers. Allen was named to its prestigious annual list of The Thousand, which ranks the top 1,000 agents in the nation. Allen ranked as one of the top 250 individual agents nationwide based on his 2021 sales volume.
thejournalonline.com

Williamston Police Report

Williamston Police Officers investigated the following incidents:. June 16 – Officer J. M. Cobb was dispatched to 6 Wilson St., in reference to a vandalism. Harriet Louisa Mackey reported two cement benches were damaged. The benches were valued at $300. June 14 – Pamela C. Owens, 12 Gray Dr.,...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Madden Bridge Road

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We know about the issues on Madden Bridge Road, in Pickens County. The road is in Central, between Highway 93 and Six Mile Highway. Your submissions told us the conditions were bad from Six Mile Highway to R.C. Edwards Middle School. So, we looked into this for you.
CENTRAL, SC
FOX Carolina

Neighbors react to moratorium on new subdivisions in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Neighbors from the northern end of Laurens County have been regularly attending county council and planning commission meetings to voice concerns about the proliferation of new residential subdivisions in the area. After months of repeatedly expressing concerns about the potential impact on the roads,...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

