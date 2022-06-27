ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Stanley Umude to the Pistons

By Bren Yocom
swark.today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — According to Jon Chepkevich of Rookie Scale former Arkansas wing Stanley Umude has agreed to an Exhibit-10 deal with the Detroit Pistons. Umude, 6-6, worked out with...

swark.today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The eye-opening Chris Paul factor helping drive Deandre Ayton out of the Suns

The situation between Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns remains one of the most intriguing to follow in the NBA offseason. While the Suns have officially extended a qualifying offer worth $16.4 million to Ayton, who is about to become a restricted free agent Thursday, it’s a much bigger offer that the center is looking to strike with the team. Ayton can still find that bag of money somewhere else, but there is also a non-financial reason why Ayton is not too keen on the idea of returning to play in the desert, particularly involving Chris Paul.
PHOENIX, AZ
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Have The Package To Land Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving, NBA World Would Be Shocked By Brian Windhorst Reporting On Latest Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have been given a massive lifeline in the 2022 offseason. After missing the Playoffs in embarrassing fashion last season, the Lakers might be in a position where they have no assets on the team to improve but they can still manage to pull off some serious business due to unfortunate situations around the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
State
South Dakota State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Sports

Steph sends heartfelt goodbye to JTA after Lakers deal

Juan Toscano-Anderson is leaving the Bay and headed for SoCal, but he will forever remain an Oakland hero. And from one Bay Area legend to another, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry showed love to the East Oakland native. Toscano-Anderson reached an agreement with the Lakers shortly after the NBA’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Fired On Wednesday

LIU has fired head men's basketball coach Derek Kellogg after five seasons, according to reports. Firing your coach on June 29 is an interesting decision, but the Sharks already have a replacement ready to go: G-League Ignite program manager and former longtime NBA guard Rod Strickland. Strickland, a native of...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Undrafted Free Agents#The Detroit Pistons#Razorbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Oregon target Johntay Cook announces commitment

Word coming out of the visit for 5-star wide receiver Johntay Cook a couple of weeks ago was that the Oregon Ducks did a really good job and impressed the elite texas product. That was made evident by the fact that Cook eventually placed the Ducks in his final 3 schools, alongside Michigan and Texas. However, it apparently wasn’t enough, with Cook announcing his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The Ducks were always fighting an uphill battle here. Cook grew up in Texas and has always been fond of them, and with the Longhorns picking up 5-star QB Arch Manning — the No. 1 ranked player in the 2023 class — last week, it made the Longhorns the more appealing option. Film Johntay Cook’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX WR Rivals 4 6.0 TX WR ESPN 4 86 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 96 TX WR 247 Composite 5 0.9839 TX WR Vitals Hometown DeSoto, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on April 27, 2021 Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022 Committed to Texas on June 29, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/154220423368395981011
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Hornets forward Miles Bridges arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles

Charlotte Hornets rising star Miles Bridges is in some hot water. Bridges has been arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to TMZ. NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned. https://t.co/rUzif8i7qf — TMZ (@TMZ) June 30, 2022 The 24-year-old […] The post Hornets forward Miles Bridges arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

1 School Is Reportedly Trending For 5-Star QB Dante Moore

With Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson and Nicholaus Iamaleava all committed, Dante Moore is the highest-rated quarterback still uncommitted in the Class of 2023. But one team is trending towards his signature. According to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports, the Oregon Ducks are leading the Dante Moore sweepstakes. Simmons said that...
EUGENE, OR
NHL

Mailbag: Fleury landing spot, next Red Wings coach

Here is the June 29 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Best fit for Marc-Andre Fleury? -- @punmasterrifkin. I like the New Jersey Devils, but does the 37-year-old goalie want to go to a team that isn't...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy