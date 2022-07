The petri dish that formed New York’s punk/new wave/glam rock scenes will finally be documented with the new film Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk in NYC about Max’s Kansas City. The documentary from director Danny Garcia (The Rise and Fall of The Clash, Rolling Stone: The Life and Death of Brian Jones) will screen at select theaters around the world in July and August.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO