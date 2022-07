Jalen Brunson is inching closer to becoming a New York Knick by the day as it looks like the 2018 second-round draft pick will be signing with New York instead of re-signing with the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs have tried to retain Brunson, but the superstar recruitment that the Knicks have done for Brunson is something Dallas can't better.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO