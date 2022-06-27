Three injured – Highway 29

The West Pelzer Police Department investigated the following incidents:. June 16 – Leon Christopher Garrett, 50, was arrested for shoplifting after Dollar General 8 Main St., reported a shoplifter wearing a tie-dye shirt and small backpack had taken items from the store. Items taken included drink mix, coffee mix, Folgers coffee mix and grape drink mix. The suspect was observed walking across the 7 Eleven parking lot and then across Hwy. 20 and was detained at the El Maguey restaurant. A DG store employee identified him as the shoplifter. He also had an outstanding warrant by SC-PPP for a probation violation on a domestic violence case. Garrett was issued a UTT for shoplifting by West Pelzer and placed on trespass notice for Dollar General. He was transported to the Food Lion on Augusta Rd. where SC-PPP took custody. Chief Stoller was reporting officer.

PELZER, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO