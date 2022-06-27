Summerfest giving away free tickets to Disturbed and Lamb of God concert

There is yet another way to pick up free tickets to Summerfest shows.

Organizers will be giving away free tickets to the Disturbed and Lamb of God with Chevelle, New Medicine concert on June 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Starting at noon on the same day, Summerfest and 102.9 THE HOG are handing out tickets at the HOG broadcast trailer near the main entrance to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. It runs on a first-come, first-serve basis until 6 p.m. The tickets are only for the Am Fam concert - and do not include Summerfest entry.

Click here to learn more about the "Throwback Thursday" event.

