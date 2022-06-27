ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Summerfest giving away free tickets to Disturbed and Lamb of God concert

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Otqh_0gNN2n0300

There is yet another way to pick up free tickets to Summerfest shows.

Organizers will be giving away free tickets to the Disturbed and Lamb of God with Chevelle, New Medicine concert on June 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Starting at noon on the same day, Summerfest and 102.9 THE HOG are handing out tickets at the HOG broadcast trailer near the main entrance to the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. It runs on a first-come, first-serve basis until 6 p.m. The tickets are only for the Am Fam concert - and do not include Summerfest entry.

Click here to learn more about the "Throwback Thursday" event.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Lamb Of God#Summerfest#Concert#Disturbed#Hog
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy