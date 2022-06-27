Hotel Millwright, Ronneburg Restaurant in Amana both looking to hire

Just about two weeks ago, Disney announced that they were offering a brand-new Adventures by Disney experience that would jet Guests around the world to visit all of the Disney Parks. The trip would be limited to 75 Guests, who would travel to the Parks via private jet and be fed at all of the locations, along with other unique experiences. There would also be trips to places like the Eiffel Tower, San Francisco, and the pyramids of Giza. What made the trip stand out was not the experience that Guests would be getting, but the fact that the trip would set Guests back $110,000 PER PERSON.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO