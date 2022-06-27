Hotel Millwright, Ronneburg Restaurant in Amana both looking to hire

The Indian Ocean island of Mauritius will end all remaining Covid travel requirements from Friday, including testing on arrival for all visitors.Previously, both vaccinated and unvaccinated holidaymakers had to undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival to the island, while unvaccinated visitors had to self-isolate for seven days in their hotel before taking a second test to be released.The change to the country’s formerly strict entry requirements was announced on Wednesday and will come into effect from Friday, 1 July.From Friday onwards, visitors to Mauritius can arrive friction-free, with no need to show proof of vaccination, take a test or quarantine...
