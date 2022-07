A man was shot and killed in Richmond County early this morning. Deputies were called to Sycamore Drive and Alpine Road just before 1:00 a.m. where 22 year old Thaddeus Rodregus Price of Woodsman Drive in Augusta had been shot at least one time. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Price was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later. An autopsy has been scheduled.

