‘It was a disaster’ – NFL legend Warren Sapp claims Colin Kaepernick’s Raiders workout one of ‘the worst ever’

By Jim Sheridan
 4 days ago
NFL legend Warren Sapp has been slammed by Colin Kaepernick's agent after claiming the quarterback's workout with Las Vegas Raiders was a "disaster".

Kaepernick, 34, has been without a team in the NFL since leaving the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.

The former 49ers quarterback had a workout with the LV Raiders earlier this year Credit: USA Today Sports
Kaepernick has not featured in the NFL since the 2016-17 season Credit: AP
Sapp (left) was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2013 Credit: AP

He took a stand against racial injustice, police brutality and oppression by taking a knee during the United States anthem.

During this off-season, Kap has been working out publicly as he plans a comeback to pro football.

He uploaded a video of him performing drills to his social media fans in March, declaring he is 'still working' towards playing again.

But former defensive tackle and NFL Hall of Famer Sapp claims that Kaepernick's workout with the LV Raiders did not go to plan.

Sapp told VladTV: "I heard [the workout] was a disaster.

"I heard [it] was one of the worst workouts ever.

"I'm wondering how the hell this happened, and a tape didn't get out.

"I mean, somebody wasn't over the fence or nothing? Come on, man. We live in a world right now where you can put a drone up and it ain't like they can stop you."

Sapp didn't provide a source for his opinion - and Kaepernick's agent Jeff Nalley has hit back.

Nalley told Pro Football Talk: "I guess Warren didn't talk to the general manager or the head coach.

"I spoke to the GM several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same.

"I'm surprised Warren would say that, because it's not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team."

Kaepernick's invite to work out with the Raiders was his first invitation from an NFL team in five years.

The former 49er also worked out with Bears play-caller Justin Fields in March, who said he looked "pretty good".

And earlier this year former Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett claimed Kap was "ready" for a return to the big time.

Kaepernick's last game came in a 23-25 New Year's Day loss to the Seattle Seahawks in January 2017, with the then-49er throwing for 215 yards and a touchdown.

He was released by the 49ers after the arrival of Kyle Shanahan in early 2017, becoming a free agent on March 9.

Comments / 243

bazooka
4d ago

Somehow I find it hard to believe that a team would work a guy out, call him amazing and then not hire him and instead say their competitors should hire him. When has that ever happened in the NFL?

Reply(8)
100
Patrick Kreisel
3d ago

The NFL set up a workout exclusively for Kaepernick in 2019 at the Falcons training facility with scouts from 25 teams scheduled to attend. At the last minute Kaepernick moved it to a high school field an hour away and as a result only a handful of teams chose to go. He completed 53/60 with no receiver coverage or pass rush. Following the workout he held his own little press conference with his own little camera crew where he trashed the very League that he claims to want to work for. He doesn't care about playing its keeping his platform elevated.

Reply(9)
49
jack squat
3d ago

It’s pretty simple. He disrespected the country. Right or wrong doesn’t matter. People don’t forget stuff like that, even if he was just trying to shed light on a problem

Reply(20)
59
