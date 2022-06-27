ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham set for double transfer raid on Everton as Antonio Conte targets Richarlison along with winger Anthony Gordon

By James Colasanti
 4 days ago

TOTTENHAM are reportedly lining up a combined bid for two of Everton's best players.

Spurs want to put together a deal for Brazil striker Richarlison and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, according to Sky Sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdJM8_0gNN1SRt00
Richarlison has impressed for Everton and Brazil Credit: GETTY IMAGES
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhxlu_0gNN1SRt00
Spurs are interested in Everton's England Uner-21s starlet Anthony Gordon Credit: Getty

The Toffees are said to be anticipating a bid for both players which could be made this week.

Versatile forward Richarlison, 25, is viewed as ideal competition and cover for a Spurs frontline led by talisman Harry Kane.

Tottenham have reportedly been tracking him since he impressed at Watford in the 2017-18 season.

Sky Sports also point out that left-winger Gordon, 21, fits with Spurs' agenda of signing and developing young English talent.

Richarlison stepped up the plate to help rescue Frank Lampard's Toffees from relegation from the Prem last season.

He bagged ten goals and chipped in with five assists.

He also established himself as a regular for his country and has 14 goals in 36 appearances for the Samba Boys.

Reports have suggested he is valued at about £51million.

Gordon's rapid speed and bags of potential make him an appealing prospect for Spurs boss Antonio Conte.

But the Everton academy graduate is a big fans' favourite at Goodison and it remains to be seen if he is keen to leave his boyhood club.

