ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Opinion: We believe in equality for all — why aren’t we including the LGBTQ community?

By Debra Oaks Coe
deseret.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur country was founded on the fundamental truth that “all men are created equal” and that all are endowed with the inalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Our Constitution was written with this as its foundation. The purpose of our Constitution is to provide the structure to...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 4

Rick Praml
2d ago

your life style is your choice and I have no problem with that. just go about your business like everyone else and quit demanding we treat you with special rights or that we have to openly approve of your lifestyle.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberty, UT
Local
Utah Society
State
Virginia State
State
Utah State
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq Community#Religious Freedom#Racism#Landmark Supreme Court#Loving#American
Mary Duncan

Woman who won't pledge allegiance to the flag gets asked to leave the country

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Well, it finally happened. I attended a city council meeting last week and before the meeting commenced we in the audience were all asked to stand and pledge our allegiance to the flag of the United States of America - and I wouldn’t.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

Why Black Americans are leaving Biden in droves

It should come as no surprise that Black Americans are ditching the Biden administration in droves. The recent exodus of 21 Black staffers, which has been dubbed "Blaxit," should be a warning sign to Democrats that instead of playing the race card, they should tackle the issues that actually matter to Black Americans – starting with inflation and crime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

The View’s Sunny Hostin says she believes in no abortion exception for rape and incest in Roe v Wade debate

The View’s Sunny Hostin spoke about her “radical” pro-life stance, claiming that she doesn’t “believe in abortion at any time”.The host, 53, addressed the topic on Monday’s (27 June) episode of the talk show, just days after the US Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark Roe v Wade decision over abortion rights. The court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy.“I don’t believe in abortion at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it,” Hostin said. When asked by co-host Sara Haines whether she believed in abortion even in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Think Christianity Is Anti-Abortion? Think Again

Click here to read the full article. Among God’s faithful, a unified and triumphant cry rises up from the land. As the godly take their place in the pews, Bibles in hand, hearts in throats, there is bountiful rejoicing. Roe is defeated. Goodness has prevailed. The people of God have won for Him a great victory. That narrative largely aligns with what Americans have been led to believe. It also happens to be false, the product of an effort by conservative white evangelicals to convince us all that an anti-abortion stance is synonymous with godliness, that Christians are united in their...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox News

Church's first openly transgender California bishop resigns after allegations of racism

A transgender Lutheran bishop in California resigned over allegations of racism from the congregation. San Francisco bishop Megan Rohrer became the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America's first openly transgender bishop last year. Rohrer faced backlash following a December vote to oust Rev. Nelson Rabell-Gonzalez as pastor over his mostly-Latino congregation following an investigation into verbal harassment allegations, NBC News reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy