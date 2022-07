BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who faces charges in connection to the murder of a 20-year-old woman in May has been indicted in Barnstable County. Tyler Gibbs, 24, of Worcester was indicted on charges of murder, assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property under $1,200, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO