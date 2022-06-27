ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County man convicted of manslaughter in shooting death of girlfriend after ‘dancing around’ with gun

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lehigh Acres man was found guilty of manslaughter Monday after admitting to shooting and killing his girlfriend while playing with his gun, officials said.

Hilario Cruz was found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm after a three-day trial in Lee County, according to the state attorney’s office.

The crime happened on December 24, 2020, when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Lehigh Acres and found the victim on the garage floor bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound.

Cruz told deputies he did not mean to kill his girlfriend and his gun fired while he was trying to put the firearm down, according to court documents. Several guns were collected from the home, but only one shell casing was found in the garage.

Cruz admitted to deputies that he had been drinking throughout that day and spoking a THC vape pen before the incident. He said he was ‘dancing around’ with the loaded gun just before the shooting, investigators said.

Cruz decided to dance around with the gun, loading one, playing with it, and pointing it at his girlfriend, according to his arrest report. Cruz said, “the music made him feel like holding his guns.”

After his girlfriend made several requests for him to put the gun down, he finally obliged, and in the process, shot off one round hitting his girlfriend.

Cruz told investigators he immediately called 911 and tried to save his girlfriend, but she died a short time later, investigators said.

Sentencing for Cruz is scheduled to take place on August 8, 2022.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Robert Rodriguez.

