The swarm of earthquakes that has been happening in the Midlands in recent months could be the longest such run in South Carolina history, experts say. The steady occurrence of temblors was thrown back to the forefront in the Midlands on Wednesday, when a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was detected at about 3 p.m. three miles east of Elgin, and was felt across the area. Then, at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, a 3.6 magnitude earthquake happened about four miles east of Elgin. They were the largest quakes felt in the Palmetto State in eight years.

ELGIN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO