PONCA CITY — The City of Ponca City will observe the Independence Day Holiday on Monday, July 4. Residential Refuse will not be picked up and will resume on July 5. In addition, the Ponca City Landfill, Ponca City Library, Marland’s Grand Home, Marland Mansion & Estate, and Ponca City Senior Center will be closed on July 3 and will reopen on July 5. The Ponca City RecPlex will be open on Monday, July 4, from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Lew Wentz Golf Course will be open until 4 p.m.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO