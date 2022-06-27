Gio Gonzalez recalls memorable way he celebrated Nationals contract

The Washington Nationals traded for Gio Gonzalez after the 2011 season and it was a move that ultimately made a big splash. The southpaw posted a career-high 21 wins and a career-best 2.89 ERA in 2012, earning him third place in NL Cy Young voting.

Gonzalez quickly developed into a fan favorite, and it's easy to tell why.

He joined host Dan Kolko on the Nats Insider podcast and had plenty of fun stories to share.

Gonzalez recalled the moment he signed his contract with the Nationals.

“I remember (Mike Rizzo) welcoming me with open arms,” Gonzalez said (9:40 in player above). “The day they offered me a contract … we all had a nice shot of cognac at 8 a.m.,” he laughed. “I think that burn to the chest was not funny … it was better than coffee, I’ll tell you that.”

Gonzalez went on to share more of his favorite memories from his time with the Nationals – and beyond –, including just how badly he wanted to win for one man in particular.

“I’m so happy Ryan Zimmerman finally got the ring he deserved,” he said (20:20 in player). “Mr. National finally got the ring.”

“I would pitch with a broken arm if I had to,” Gonzalez continued. “It was whatever I could to make sure he walked away and ended his career with a World Series ring.”

Gonzalez pitched in D.C. from 2012 to 2018 and spent plenty of time with "Mr. National."

“I think Ryan Zimmerman is the definition of a class act. He is as close or very similar to the Derek Jeter of our clubhouse.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram