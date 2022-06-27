ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Clarence Thomas signals interest in making it easier to sue media

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Harper Neidig, John Kruzel
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jeyP_0gNMxIuN00

( The Hill ) — Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday expressed a desire to revisit a landmark 1964 ruling that makes it relatively difficult to bring successful lawsuits against media outlets for defamation.

Thomas’s statement came in response to the court’s decision to turn away an appeal from a Christian nonprofit group who disputed their characterization by the civil rights watchdog group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

Coral Ridge Ministries Media sued the SPLC for defamation for listing them as a hate group on their public database, which led to Amazon excluding Coral Ridge as a recipient of charitable contributions from online shoppers.

Thomas dissented from the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the lawsuit, which had been dismissed by lower courts for failing to overcome the decades-old legal standard, established in the landmark 1964 New York Times v. Sullivan decision, that public figures who sue for defamation must not only prove defendants made defamatory statements, but that those statements were made with “actual malice.”

“This case is one of many showing how New York Times and its progeny have allowed media organizations and interest groups ‘to cast false aspersions on public figures with near impunity,’” Thomas wrote.

Updated at 10:05 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Group#Lawsuits#Defamation#Politics Federal#Christian#Splc#The Supreme Court#New York Times#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Wichita police locate four missing people

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, June 29, the Wichita Police Department requested the public’s assistance in a welfare check for four people. Police were looking for two adults and two children. They have since been found.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Amazon
KSN News

Mom of child at center of McPherson day care incident speaks out

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — For one McPherson mother who wishes to remain anonymous, a seemingly random phone call from her day care provider quickly turned into a nightmare on Wednesday. “I had a panic attack and an anxiety attack because my child is in police custody … it makes me mad, it makes me irritated, […]
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

22-year Kansas fishing record broken

SHERMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas woman has set a new state fishing record with her catch out of a local farm pond in Sherman County. Tami Sanderson has entered the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park’s (KDWP) records after catching a yellow perch in a farm pond. The perch weighed in at 1.46 […]
SHERMAN COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas man killed in single-vehicle crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Reading man killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night. Douglas Cunningham, 42, was traveling east on Road 170 around 7 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle left the road, struck a concrete culvert and came to rest on the north side […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy