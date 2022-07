The Brown County Sheriff’s Department answered the following calls on Wednesday, June 29. On Wednesday, June 29, at approximately 11:00 am, Deputy Scotty Burke met with a female subject at the Law Enforcement Center in reference to a “SCAM” report and investigation. The woman advised she had received a check in the mail and then began getting e-mails from an individual giving instruction to deposit the check or cash the check at a Wal-Mart. The woman tried to verify the check through several banks and was told the check could not be verified.

