ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Democrats created the refinery bottleneck

By Timothy P. Carney, Senior Columnist
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“They don’t have to collude, they don’t have to form a cartel, they don’t have to be monopolists,” Stanford University economist Roger Noll said about oil refiners in California a few years back. “All they have to do is take advantage of the crazy...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 44

stickman 101
4d ago

demoncrats ruined this country everything gone up tremendously they are all Ani Americans one example look at the border this is where your tax dollars are going in my eyes take care of your own backyard before helping people that haven't paid a single penny in taxes our military should be first on the list to be taken care of they fought for our freedom not any of those people crossing our border by the way these panhandlers on every corner they should get out and go to work like most of us have to do

Reply
16
Bud Watkins
4d ago

Excellent article. This is a deliberate attempt to close oil production and increase our dependence on Chinese and child labor countries mining.

Reply(4)
11
Gary Sundean
3d ago

I ran the numbers on volume of fuel handled and reported profits on the oil companies with the most current reported data. oil companies after costs [including paying taxes] are clearing pure profit of right around 30 cents per gallon. yep some of our states collect more than that in taxes on a gallon of gas. so there is the truth on your "windfall profits"

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Conversation U.S.

Why Biden just declared heat pumps and solar panels essential to national defense

Solar panels, heat pumps and hydrogen are all building blocks of a clean energy economy. But are they truly “essential to the national defense”? President Joe Biden proclaimed that they are in early June when he authorized using the Defense Production Act to ramp up their production in the U.S., along with insulation and power grid components. As an environmental engineering professor, I agree that these technologies are essential to mitigating our risks from climate change and overreliance on fossil fuels. However, efforts to expand production capabilities must be accompanied by policies to stimulate demand if Biden hopes to accelerate the transition...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Richest man in the world announces his Republican 2024 presidential pick

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — the richest man in the world — announced his support this week for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race after revealing that he recently voted Republican for the first time during a runoff election in Texas. Musk...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refineries#Democrats#Refinery#Oil Refining#Stanford University
Fox News

Backlash ensues as President Biden suggests inflation a 'chance' to make 'fundamental turn' to clean energy

President Biden faced backlash after appearing to suggest that high gas prices will be a "good" opportunity to make a fundamental turn" to clean energy on Monday. Some conservatives called the president out on Twitter for the comments, as gas prices average $4.98 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA and inflation rose to a 40-year-high last month, sparking fears of an impending recession.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Exxon Mobil fights back against Biden

President Joe Biden’s letter to oil refiners was another attempt by the White House to point fingers at companies over the current energy crisis. Exxon Mobil, one of the multiple companies targeted by Biden, is not letting these accusations fly without opposition. In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Exxon...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy