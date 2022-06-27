ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Bluff, AL

2022 Area Fireworks Show Calendar

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Payne’s annual Independence Day fireworks show will be June 30th at 8:45 PM. There will be no event this year due to renovations at the Sports Complex. Fireworks will be visible from the same locations as previous years’ festivities. For more information, visit the event page....

Calhoun Journal

Wacky Wednesday Coming Up for July

Anniston, AL – Every first and third Wednesday in June and July join the fun of Wacky Wednesday in Zinn Park. The fun will be between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. Join Main Street Anniston and Anniston Parks and Recreation for Wacky Wednesday beginning on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, at 10:30 am in Zinn Park. This FREE event will be held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month in July. They will have a Bounce House, the Something To Do Truck, the Splash Pad will be open, and each week they will host a different educational demonstration. Kona Ice, Called Coffee, and Train Station Cafe will be on site so bring some cash if you would like to purchase some treats.
ANNISTON, AL
RocketCityMom

Huntsville Weekend Roundup July 1-4

You’re getting a little more bang for your buck this Huntsville Weekend, because it’s also the Fourth of July weekend. From fireworks shows and celebrations to free admission to local attractions, you’ve got plenty of ways to celebrate. Find our top picks below or check out all the fun over on our event calendar.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Summer Fest in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Saturday, July 9th will be a Summer Fest at Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery. They will have vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities, a photographer on site, and more! Don’t miss the fun, right here in Calhoun County! They will have plenty of “cool” activities to beat the heat, including their air conditioned retail store and barn-enclosed garden center.Creekside Farm Aquaoinics and Nursery is a family run farm specializing in vegetables, flowering plants, microgreens, and perennials. Their edible products are raised in aquaponics conditions with only natural fertilizers. They are located at 4128 Choctaw Street, Anniston, AL. There will also be pony rides.
ANNISTON, AL
wrganews.com

Cave Spring Independence Day celebration this Saturday

June 28, 2022–6:35 p.m. A full slate of activities has been scheduled as part of this year’s Independence Day celebration in Cave Spring. All of the events take place this Saturday, July 2, and starts with a .5K at 10 a.m. A “sip and stroll” starts at 11...
CAVE SPRING, GA
weisradio.com

Gaylesville Town Council to Meet Tuesday, July 5th

Due to the 4th of July Holiday falling on the 1st Monday of the month the meeting day for the Gaylesville Town Council has been moved to Tuesday, July 5th. According to Mayor Elizabeth Stafford – that meeting will be held at Gaylesville Town Hall and will get underway at 6:00pm.
GAYLESVILLE, AL
nomadlawyer.org

Rome: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Rome, Georgia

FAQs about Rome, Georgia. Rome is the largest city of Floyd County. It lies on the state’s border with Alabama and is also the largest in all of northwest Georgia. It’s located at the foothills, of the famous Appalachian Mountains. This area is home to a wealth of waterways that first attracted Creek people and Cherokee peoples.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Dunkin’ to open “Next Gen” Restaurant on Shorter Avenue on Thursday

Dunkin’ announced its newest Next Generation restaurant in Rome located at 2101 Shorter Avenue will open on Thursday, June 30th at 6 AM. The new store features Dunkin’s Next-Gen store design, using innovative technologies to enhance the guest’s experience and make their daily Dunkin’ run faster and more convenient than ever before. 
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

A New City Hall Could be Coming to Centre

In the Tuesday Planning Meeting of the Centre City Council, Mayor Mark Mansfield brought up the topic of building a new city hall. “Today I am proposing that we move forward with a feasibility study regarding building a new city hall on the old middle school property.” Mansfield stated. “The community center has been a great temporary option for us, but it was not designed to be a city hall, it was designed to be a community center and rental facility.”
CENTRE, AL
wbrc.com

Body found in Oneonta by hikers

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a group of hikers found a woman’s body in Oneonta on June 30. Authorities say the body was found on Palisades Park Road. So far, there is no word on how the person died. We will continue to...
ONEONTA, AL
FOX54 News

North Alabama Food Bank teams with Tyson for June mobile pantry

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Food Bank of North Alabama hosted a mobile food pantry in Albertville, the first of three they will do over the course of the summer. Today’s giveaway was made possible by a grant from Tyson Foods, the multinational meat processor. Food Bank COO Joshua Matthews said the funds allow them to increase the frequency of mobile pantries.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Mr. Harvel Wayne Kerr

Mr.Harvel Wayne Kerr, age 66, of Centre, Al passed away Monday June 22022 in a Rome hospital. Wayne was born September 6, 1955, Floyd County Ga. a son of the late Harvel “Jamup” Lee Kerr, and Grace Matthews Kerr. He was preceded in. death by a grandson, Hunter...
CENTRE, AL
weisradio.com

Big Rig Hauling Beer Overturns on I-59 in Etowah County Friday Morning

Emergency crews responded to reports of an 18-wheeler crashing in Etowah County. According to the Decatur Trooper Post, at around 5:30 this (Friday) morning, reports of an overturned tractor-trailer on I-59 south of the 181/Attalla exit began coming in Reportedly, when the vehicle overturned, the payload – consisting of beer – was sent flying across the median Emergency crews responded to the scene, and Alabama State Troopers say the length of roadway remained open – as the spill and accident was contained primarily to the median itself; however motorists were urged to slow down and to exercise caution in the area while cleanup crews were at work.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

