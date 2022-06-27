2022 Area Fireworks Show Calendar

Anniston, AL – Saturday, July 9th will be a Summer Fest at Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery. They will have vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities, a photographer on site, and more! Don’t miss the fun, right here in Calhoun County! They will have plenty of “cool” activities to beat the heat, including their air conditioned retail store and barn-enclosed garden center.Creekside Farm Aquaoinics and Nursery is a family run farm specializing in vegetables, flowering plants, microgreens, and perennials. Their edible products are raised in aquaponics conditions with only natural fertilizers. They are located at 4128 Choctaw Street, Anniston, AL. There will also be pony rides.
Comments / 0