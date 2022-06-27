2022 Area Fireworks Show Calendar

Anniston, AL – Every first and third Wednesday in June and July join the fun of Wacky Wednesday in Zinn Park. The fun will be between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. Join Main Street Anniston and Anniston Parks and Recreation for Wacky Wednesday beginning on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, at 10:30 am in Zinn Park. This FREE event will be held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month in July. They will have a Bounce House, the Something To Do Truck, the Splash Pad will be open, and each week they will host a different educational demonstration. Kona Ice, Called Coffee, and Train Station Cafe will be on site so bring some cash if you would like to purchase some treats.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO