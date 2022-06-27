ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Dozens of apartments planned for OTR, West End projects

By ZACHARY JERRELL, Cincinnati Business Courier
WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Three redevelopment projects in Over-the-Rhine and the West End landed Ohio...

local12.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati Children's opening medical building in Union

UNION, Ky. — It’s mounds of dirt and construction equipment for the time being, but city officials said the property off of U.S. 42 will one day be a multi-use development called the Union Promenade. Most notably, it’ll be home to a Cincinnati Children’s hospital, which will let...
UNION, KY
WKRC

'Willkommen' to OTR! City leaders cut ribbon on new development

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - City leaders cut the ribbon Tuesday on a major new development in Over-the-Rhine. Willkommen was built to bring more affordable housing into the neighborhood. Its name is the German word for "welcome." The $51-million project includes 163 residential units in four brand new buildings along with...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

One of Cincinnati's largest restaurant groups revives concept by GABP

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest restaurant groups is reviving a piece of Cincinnati sports history with its latest concept. Ignite Entertainment, owner of venues like Pampas Argentine Gastropub and Che Empanadas y Mas, is reviving the In Between Tavern in downtown across from Great American Ball Park, officials announced in a news release. The restaurant will open to the public July 11.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Road closed in Walnut Hills for broken watermain through Wednesday

CINCINNATI — Police have closed Gilbert Avenue between Lincoln Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive for a broken watermain. Police say the road will remain closed through Wednesday, July 8. Authorities advise motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. For live traffic updates, click here. This story...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Cincinnati, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Real Estate
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Findlay Market Welcomes New Merchant, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month

June brought the Queen City plenty of new dining opportunities, from a new wine bar and seafood butcher to the reopening of some old favorites. We did say goodbye to an Over-the-Rhine deli, The Takeaway, but the owners say the space will be something new soon. In other dining news, Cincinnati bar Ghost Baby has been recognized as one of the best in the nation and Cincinnati diners can now look forward to several new foodie destinations in the pipeline, including Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a local bakery pop-up opening its first brick-and-mortar location and a new venture from Crown Republic Restaurant Group. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: June 30–July 4

Skate across Court Street Plaza, rock out in Hoffner Park, see dramatic colors at the Krohn Conservatory, find beautiful antiques at a giant monthly market, and party at The Littlefield’s birthday bash this weekend. If you’re looking for fireworks, parades, and other traditional July 4th celebrations, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Pike/Russell Street underpass beautification a ‘no-brainer’

The Pike/Russell Street underpass in Covington is in the midst of an aesthetic transformation. The current sunbaked, peeling pink paint is now gray and blue as part of a beautification project by Renaissance Covington and the City of Covington. Paint crews have been hard at work to restore the bridge’s outward appearance.
COVINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otr#West End#Historic Buildings
Cincinnati CityBeat

Worst Month Ever: John Oliver Calls Out Cincinnati's Housing Crisis, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed in June

Let's face it — June was especially chock-full of grim headlines. For starters, in a landmark decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to reverse Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal protection of a patient’s right to decide to terminate a pregnancy. However, out of Cincinnati comes just a few flashes of hope, including Cincinnati City Council's decision to introduce a policy that would provide reimbursement for expenses city employees' incurred while traveling to get an abortion. Catch up on the latest headlines from the month of June below.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Nostalgic amusement park Stricker’s Grove open to public July 4

Stricker's Grove, a privately-owned and old-fashioned theme park, is open to the public just four times a year. Next Monday is one of them. Located in Hamilton, Ohio, the nostalgic theme park is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration this Monday, and admission is free. But you'll need to...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Developer to remediate, possibly demolish, former P&G Blue Ash campus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the last remaining buildings that was part of Procter & Gamble Co.’s former Sharon Woods Innovation Center campus in Blue Ash could be demolished as part of an ongoing redevelopment effort. A cleanup and tear down of the building is expected to cost more than $6 million.
BLUE ASH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Cincinnati CityBeat

10 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 1-3)

Jane Austen: Fashion and Sensibility Exhibit at the Taft Museum of Art. The Jane Austen: Fashion & Sensibility exhibit, a special exhibition that features costumes worn by Hollywood celebrities in film and television adaptations of Austen's novel, will continue at the Taft Museum this weekend. The collection of "meticulously tailored ensembles will transport audiences to the Regency era through ball gowns, wedding dresses, day dresses, hats, jackets, waistcoats, riding habits, and other middle- and upper-class clothing," according to the museum. Through Sept. 4. Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., Downtown. Info: taftmuseum.org. Read CityBeat’s in-depth profile of the exhibit. (Lindsay Wielonski)
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

7734 Greenland Pl # 1 1

Spacious Two Bedoom Apartment - Property Id: 929399. Extra large two bedroom two bathroom unit with refinished hardwood floors, furnished kit hen ceiling fans, gated yard, security survellance. On site management, emaculate views, first floor with handicap ramp, on site laundry, close to interstates and bus line. Call Ms Z at 513-761-3433 for more information.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

309 East 13th Street

Enjoy a stylish experience at this centrally-located studio in Pendleton. Nestled directly across from Ziegler Park and Pool, this newly updated unit has original character with 1870’s amber pine floors, HUGE windows, 12 Foot ceilings, designer IKEA kitchen and bath. Laundry is conveniently situated on each level of building, as well as parking garage on same block. You will be just steps from two top rated coffee houses, two breweries, a 4.5 acre park and an award winning public pool.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy