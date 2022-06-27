Man killed in crash on I-16 in Macon after car falls into construction zone

A man at the wheel of a Lincoln Continental was killed Monday morning on Interstate 16 in Macon near the I-75 split when the car ran off the highway in a construction zone, officials said.

The crash happened on the freeway’s westbound lanes shortly before 8 a.m., not far from the Ocmulgee River bridge.

The car struck a light pole and knocked it over, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said. The car and pole both fell into the construction zone below the highway.

Authorities don’t know where the driver, whose name was being withheld pending notification of his family, was headed. No one else was injured in the wreck.