7 saved by Coast Guard after video shows lighting striking boat off Florida coast

Admittedly, some of the most popular attractions in Florida are expensive, especially if one has a family. But there are some fun and family-friendly activities that are not only enjoyable (and in some cases educational) but also free. Below is a list of free activities you may want to consider from different areas of the state. Indoor and outdoor listings are included. It is always a good idea to call and confirm hours of operation and any costs to avoid disappointment.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO