Memphis football beefs up 2023 recruiting class with 'monster' commitment, more defense

By Jason Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago
Memphis football beefed up its 2023 recruiting class substantially Saturday with a trio of defensive additions.

In-state defensive linemen Donovan Nevils (Battle Ground Academy) and Jayden Marable (Smyrna) were joined by linebacker Kennon Loftin (West Jones, Miss.) in committing to the Tigers. None of them have been ranked by either 247 Sports or Rivals.

Memphis has secured 12 verbal pledges from rising seniors.

Soon after Nevils (6-3, 255) announced his commitment, Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield hinted it was a sign of things to come.

"It’s going to be a great weekend in Memphis!" Silverfield tweeted. "Keeping a monster in state!"

Then, Loftin (6-2, 225) announced his commitment in the afternoon and Marable (6-3, 270) followed that evening.

Nevils' 247 profile lists offers from Arkansas State, Middle Tennessee, Tennessee State and Western Kentucky. Loftin's offer list includes Arkansas State, Southeast Missouri State and Lane College. Memphis, who offered Marable on Friday, was one of his two Division I offers. Arkansas State is the other.

Florida kicker transfers to Memphis

Also on Saturday, the Tigers landed transfer kicker Chris Howard, who spent the past five seasons at Florida. He redshirted in 2017 and did not see any playing time in 2018.

Howard is expected to help bolster an area where Memphis struggled in 2021. Between Joe Doyle and David Kemp, the Tigers were 12-of-19 on field goal attempts last season and 37 for 41 on point-after tries.

Last season, Howard, a Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, native, made seven of his nine field goal attempts and connected on 38 of his 39 point-after kicks.

