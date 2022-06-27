ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Baz Lurhmann Says There’s a Four-Hour Cut of ‘Elvis’

By Cody Mcintosh
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis is already a pretty long film. The 2022 biopic clocks in at 159 minutes. But Lurhmann recently revealed he had a four-hour cut of the film sitting on a hard drive somewhere. While of course, most films end up with a lot of material on the cutting room...

screencrush.com

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Variety

Why Isn’t ‘Elvis’ a Home Run? Because It’s Not Actually Baz Luhrmann-ish Enough (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name “Baz Luhrmann.” In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, “How you feel about Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann’s brash, glitter-bomb maximalism.” In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film “a brash, overwhelming experience. It’s...
MOVIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Elvis
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
SheKnows

Priscilla Presley's 1985 Description of How Her Relationship With Elvis Began Is Hard to Shake Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll is no stranger to darker motifs: why else would the phrase be “Sex, Drugs, and Rock n Roll?” However, with any genre of superstar, there are good eggs, and not-so-good eggs — and sadly, rock and roll is no different. If you know rock, you know Elvis Presley. And if you know Elvis, you know of his iconic wife Priscilla Presley. However, what many thought was a fairytale wedding that...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Portrayal Is Getting Blasted Online

Elvis Presley’s family has given Austin Butler heaps of praise for his portrayal of The King of Rock, and fans are wondering why. On June 10th, a 10-second clip from the Baz Luhrmann biopic hit TikTok, and it immediately went viral. But not because people thought the actor did a stand-up impression of Elvis. It went viral because fans of the icon thought the short monologue sucked.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’ Star Tom Hanks Describes Colonel Tom Parker as Both ‘Sleazy’ and a ‘Lovely Man’

Tom Hanks has some contrasting thoughts on Elvis manager Colonel Tom Parker after playing him in the upcoming film. Hanks is unrecognizable in the Baz Luhrmann-directed flick. Hidden underneath a padded suit and a prosthetic nose, some might feel that Hanks struggled to identify with the Colonel. However, the Saving Private Ryan actor sees Colonel Parker as multifaceted.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: What Did Aunt Bee Actress Frances Bavier Do After the Series?

Frances Bavier became a household name in the 1960s and 1970s, starring alongside Andy Griffith while portraying Aunt Bee in The Andy Griffith Show. She later continued with this memorable role as Aunt Bee, on The Andy Griffith spin-off series, Mayberry R.F.D. But, what happened to the actress after she hung up her apron and said goodbye to her Aunt Bee character?
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy