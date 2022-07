Noah Vedral sits at the head of the table in an offensive meeting room in the bowels of the Hale Center, the laser pointer in his hand dotting back and forth on the green grass projected on the screen in front of him. The walls on either side are filled with dozens of offensive plays from the Rutgers playbook, sequences that the veteran quarterback knows by heart but are illegible for the football illiterate.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO