Premier League

Ross County sign Kazeem Olaigbe on season-long loan from Southampton

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Ross County have signed Belgian midfielder Kazeem Olaigbe on a season-long loan from Southampton.

The 19-year-old, who began his career with Anderlecht before joining Saints in 2019, played for Belgium at this summer’s European Under-19 Championship.

Olaigbe is the fourth player to move to County from Southampton over the past year.

“Kazeem is a really exciting young talent that we have been aware of for some time,” manager Malky Mackay told the County website. “His performances in Premier League 2 saw him nominated for the league’s Player of the Season.

“He is also a Belgian youth internationalist with Euro finals experience, who takes the next stage of his development in the Scottish Premiership.

“I would also like to thank Southampton FC for continuing to trust Ross County as a positive place for developing talent.”

Olaigbe has joined up with the County squad at their pre-season training camp near Verona as they gear up for their Premier Sports Cup opener away to Buckie Thistle on Saturday week.

Pair in court over death of two-year-old girl

Two people have denied charges relating to the death of a two-year-old girl. Kyle Bevan, 30, denied the murder of Lola James, while the toddler’s mother, Sinead James, 29, pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing her death. They both appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC at Swansea Crown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mohamed Salah commits to Liverpool with new three-year deal

Mohamed Salah is confident he can win more trophies with Liverpool after bringing an end to his long-running contract saga by signing a new three-year deal. The Egypt international had entered the final year of his existing contract after negotiations over extending his stay dragged on for most of last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Former Hearts forward Drew Busby dies aged 74

Former Hearts player Drew Busby has died at the age of 74. The attacker became a hero among the Jambos faithful when he scored 85 goals in 256 appearances between 1973 and 1979. Busby’s son Alan confirmed the news on Friday afternoon. “Our family are saddened to say that our...
CELEBRITIES
