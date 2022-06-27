ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Victim of ‘opportunist stranger attack’ in London identified as Zara Allena, 36

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xAwPB_0gNMsucK00

A 36-year-old woman who died after a suspected “opportunist stranger attack” in Ilford, east London, has been identified by police as Zara Allena.

Detectives, who have launched a murder investigation, said Ms Allena was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was attacked.

She died in hospital on Sunday morning after being found with serious head injuries.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene by the London Ambulance Service at 2.44am.

We are keeping Zara's family up to date with our progress and my heartfelt condolences are with them at this terrible time

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Allena “suffered multiple serious injuries”.

No weapons are thought to have been used.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads the Met’s East Area basic command unit (BCU), said: “We are keeping Zara’s family up to date with our progress and my heartfelt condolences are with them at this terrible time.”

He said Ms Allena’s loved ones are being looked after by specialist officers but added: “I cannot imagine the pain that they must be feeling right now.”

The police’s “priority is to catch the perpetrator as soon as possible”, he added.

A cordon remains in place at the scene, close to Valentines Park, with a section of Cranbrook Road closed to the public, with only residents allowed through.

The force is urging anyone who was in the Cranbrook Road area of Ilford between 2-3am on Sunday to contact them.

Anyone with information or footage is also asked to call the major incident room on 0208 345 3715.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

They will never ask your name and cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Bell
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
newschain

Relatives of boy, 12, in life-support case want evidence reconsidered

Relatives of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment case want appeal judges to rule that evidence should be reconsidered. Archie Battersbee’s parents on Wednesday asked for a review after a High Court judge concluded that the youngster was dead. Mrs Justice Arbuthnot recently ruled that...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East London#Murder#Head Injuries#Violent Crime#Gants Hill Station#The Metropolitan Police#Ilford
newschain

Pair in court over death of two-year-old girl

Two people have denied charges relating to the death of a two-year-old girl. Kyle Bevan, 30, denied the murder of Lola James, while the toddler’s mother, Sinead James, 29, pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing her death. They both appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC at Swansea Crown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Football Association of Ireland supports Vera Pauw over allegation abuse

The Football Association of Ireland has given its full support to Republic of Ireland head coach Vera Pauw after her revelations of rape and sexual abuse. Former Netherlands defender Pauw, in her current role for nearly three years, has claimed in a statement on social media that she was raped by “a prominent football official” when she was a young player.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschain

Cameron Norrie welcomes new chant as he eases into Wimbledon fourth round

Cameron Norrie was spurred on by an enthusiastic home crowd as he followed Heather Watson by breaking new ground and reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon. This was the sixth time in the last nine grand slams that the British number one had made it to the last 32 but – not helped by coming up against the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer – he had never gone further.
TENNIS
newschain

Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings on Tuesday, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted near the Yuba River in Nevada County at around 2pm local time and had spread to more than 500 acres (202 hectares) by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes, of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy