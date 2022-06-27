Woman dies in fall from Orange Beach condo

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of its K-9 Forg. Deputies say Forg passed away last week due to an illness. "He was a tremendously hard-worker, completely dedicated to his public safety mission, and always eager to go to work," the sheriff's office says in a Facebook post. "We will miss you K9 Forg, but we won't forget you."

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO