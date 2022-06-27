ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

Woman dies in fall from Orange Beach condo

OBA
OBA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – At approximately 5:30 a.m. on June 26, Orange Beach emergency...

www.obawebsite.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OBA

Orange Beach, Gulf Shores announce July 4 closings

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – In observance of Independence Day, non-essential city offices in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores will be closed on Monday, July 4. Trash and recycling will not be affected and all routes will run as normal in both cities. In Orange Beach, the...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Beach, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Alabama Accidents
Orange Beach, AL
Crime & Safety
Orange Beach, AL
Accidents
OBA

OBPD investigated a Suicide in Orange Beach this morning

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - There was a large police presence at the entrance to Captain's Cove subdivision this morning and we were asked by several people if we knew what had happened. We contacted the Orange Beach Police Dept. for info. We learned that it was a suicide...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Police#Accident#Phoenix Iii
WEAR

Okaloosa County deputy K-9 passes away from illness

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of its K-9 Forg. Deputies say Forg passed away last week due to an illness. "He was a tremendously hard-worker, completely dedicated to his public safety mission, and always eager to go to work," the sheriff's office says in a Facebook post. "We will miss you K9 Forg, but we won't forget you."
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

80 people evacuate Destin resort overnight for dumpster fire

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire-Rescue worked to calm 15 to 20 foot flames early Tuesday morning outside the Emerald Grande Hotel. A large metal dumpster caught fire around 2 a.m. around the lower level of the Harborwalk Village landmark. Crews evacuated 80 people from the building for safety. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the […]
DESTIN, FL
OBA

Orange Beach to consider second hotel at The Wharf

New project calls for four-story building with 63 rooms. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The city Planning Commission will consider a new hotel at The Wharf to be built near the site of the former miniature golf course at the dining, shopping and entertainment complex. Sawgrass Consulting...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
getthecoast.com

$25 million home sells in Miramar Beach

The City of Destin is reminding beachgoers that if you are at the beach and dig a hole, please fill it before you leave. “We want to ensure folks do not experience injuries while walking the beach (especially at night),” said Catherine Card, Public Information Manager for the city. “Also, leaving holes poses a risk to nesting sea turtles, as well as hatchlings.”
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Two more charged in 14-year-old’s killing

UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): A sixth person was charged in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old who was killed on Cheshire Drive South on Feb. 15. Sidney Collins, 20, is charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. He is the sixth person charged in connection to this killing […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

OBA

Orange Beach, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

 https://www.obawebsite.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy