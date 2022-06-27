ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Delphi man killed Friday in motorcycle crash

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oa2Zx_0gNMrD8e00

DELPHI, Ind. — Fifty-one-year-old Jerry Scott of Delphi died Friday night when he lost control of his 2003 Harley Davidson on a curve, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Scott was westbound about 10:30 p.m. Friday on Indiana 218 and missed the curve east of the Hoosier Heartland Highway, according to the sheriff's office.

Police found Scott's bike in the road, but they found Scott and his passenger lying in a ditch, according to the sheriff's office.

Scott died at the scene from head and body injuries, the sheriff's office stated indicating that neither Scott nor the passenger was wearing a helmet.

The passenger was flown to an Indianapolis hospital, and she was in serious condition Friday night, police said.

Excessive speed and alcohol consumption is suspected to be factors in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Delphi man killed Friday in motorcycle crash

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Man dies in Tipton County crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — State police are investigating a fatal crash in Tipton County. Police said Friday 32-year-old Seth Young, of Kokomo, died in the crash that happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on State Road 28 and Harmony Street in Elwood. Police said Young was driving a 2010 Honda...
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Driver crashes into Downtown Lafayette salon

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man accused of crashing his pickup truck into a salon in Downtown Lafayette is not facing any charges. It happened just before noon Thursday. One of the stylists at Tonic Salon was at work when the pickup truck crashed into the building. She told...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Man charged in Huntington stabbing, killing 2 and critically injuring 2 others

HUNTINGTON, Indiana — James Lee Bonewits, 28, is facing two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder for a deadly stabbing in Huntington June 23. Court documents claim Bonewits drove to a Phillips 66 gas station on South Jefferson Street and parked. Bonewits can allegedly be seen in surveillance video getting out of the car and walking toward a house.
HUNTINGTON, IN
FOX59

Kokomo woman hit by car, flown to Indy hospital

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was hit by a car Tuesday night. Kokomo police say shortly before 10:30 p.m., the woman was hit near the intersection of Morgan Street and State Road 931. They say she walked into the traffic lane “at the same time” a […]
KOKOMO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Carroll County, IN
Accidents
Carroll County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Accidents
Delphi, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Carroll County, IN
City
Delphi, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WLFI.com

Police release identity of woman killed in crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the person killed in a vehicle crash on Wyandotte Road. 54-year-old Kelly Ward from Mulberry was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle crash on Monday. As we previously reported, The Tippecanoe...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Missing Crawfordsville man found, Silver Alert canceled

CRAWFORDSVILLE — Crawfordsville police are asking for assistance in locating a missing man with dementia and mobility issues. According to CPD, Arthur Ash was last seen on Sunday and reported missing Monday by his family. Ash is described as a white male that is 5 feet 10 inches tall...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

One person dead after two car crash on Wyandotte Road

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead and one hospitalized after a two car crash Monday morning. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:55 a.m. officers responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of CR 900 E and Wyandotte Road. Officers arrived...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Scott
WTHR

Victims learn they were not alone in being hit by woman charged in fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS — The woman blamed for two fatal crashes in three weeks is out of jail awaiting trial for reckless homicide. Other drivers whose cars were hit by Kelli Anderson are learning they were not alone. They're grateful to have survived their run-in with Anderson, who kept getting behind the wheel with deadly consequences, despite knowing she was suffering from seizures.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Crash on I-70 east of downtown Indy scatters truckload of cargo

INDIANAPOLIS — State police are investigating a Monday evening crash that injured one person and spilled a truckload of debris. It happened around 7:30 on Interstate 70's westbound lanes at Emerson Avenue. A box truck hauling beverage concentrate rolled over and landed in the grassy area between the highway...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
FOX59

Court Docs: Indy firefighter strangled and kidnapped girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS — A greater than standard bond and GPS monitoring are being requested for an Indianapolis firefighter who was arrested last week on charges that include domestic battery and kidnapping. Private Nathaniel Waldroup, 28, was arrested at an Indianapolis Fire Department station last Tuesday, for charges related to an off-duty incident. According a probable cause […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Meth, fentanyl ring distributed drugs through Indy auto shop; 11 people sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS – Eleven people involved in a drug ring that distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl through an Indianapolis auto shop have been sentenced. In fall 2019, federal agents began tracking suspected shipments of drugs into the Indianapolis area. They eventually discovered methamphetamine was being transported from Muncie to Vans Auto Repair in Indianapolis for distribution. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for thieves

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help to find two thieves. A person from Champaign County had their credit card stolen, and police say two women have been using it to pay for thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise from various Menards stores across the area. In total, the two women have stolen […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTHR

Fishers police warn of recent scams

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is warning residents of phone scams reported over the last several weeks. Most recently, the department has gotten reports involving a suspect accusing a victim of a crime of having an outstanding arrest warrant and demanding the victim send gift cards to clear their name.
FISHERS, IN
WLFI.com

Cass County man strikes Logansport police car head on

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Cass County man is in the hospital after colliding with a police car Sunday afternoon. At approximately 12:52 p.m., Logansport Police were called to the 1800 block of Meadlawn Avenue for suspicious activity. When police arrived, they saw a man outside of the residence....
LOGANSPORT, IN
95.3 MNC

There’s more phone scams claiming victims in parts of Indiana

There’s more phone scams claiming victims in parts of Indiana. Fishers is one of the areas where several people have reported calls from random numbers saying the person has a warrant out for their arrest, and to send gift cards to clear their name. Police call it a failry...
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy