DELPHI, Ind. — Fifty-one-year-old Jerry Scott of Delphi died Friday night when he lost control of his 2003 Harley Davidson on a curve, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Scott was westbound about 10:30 p.m. Friday on Indiana 218 and missed the curve east of the Hoosier Heartland Highway, according to the sheriff's office.

Police found Scott's bike in the road, but they found Scott and his passenger lying in a ditch, according to the sheriff's office.

Scott died at the scene from head and body injuries, the sheriff's office stated indicating that neither Scott nor the passenger was wearing a helmet.

The passenger was flown to an Indianapolis hospital, and she was in serious condition Friday night, police said.

Excessive speed and alcohol consumption is suspected to be factors in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Delphi man killed Friday in motorcycle crash