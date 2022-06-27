ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West confuses fans with face mask at BET Awards 2022

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFHOp_0gNMqwSC00

The masked man strikes again.

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s 2022 BET Awards, presenting Sean “Diddy” Combs with a Lifetime Achievement Award while wearing one of his signature face-obscuring masks .

Unlike some of the coverings he’s worn in the past, however, this one — which Ye topped with a pair of black sunglasses for an even more incognito look — lacked any sort of ventilation, and viewers at home sensed the rap superstar was struggling to get through his speech in the style.

“Kanye West bout to pass out in that hot ass mask and outfit on stage. He breathing heavy af,” one tweeted , while another joked , “Kanye west up there breathing like Darth Vador [sic] with this mask on.”

“Kanye West can’t even breathe under all of this bulls–t,” another remarked , while a fourth quipped , “The wardrobe people forgot to cut holes in Kanye West mask so that he could breathe…He almost passed out trying to be different.”

The 45-year-old Grammy winner covered up not just his face, but also his entire body, pairing his eccentric mask with a Hood by Air leather bomber jacket ($1,800), waterskiing gloves ($39) and Balenciaga Steroid Boots ($1,590).

West has worn masks on and off during his performances for the past decade, including a series of sparkling Maison Margiela styles during his 2013-2014 Yeezus tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQJIM_0gNMqwSC00
Twitter users posted videos of the rapper seemingly struggling to breathe underneath his face mask.
Getty Images for BET

More recently, he’s started wearing face coverings while offstage as well, sitting front row at a 2021 Balenciaga show in a cat-printed mask by the fashion house and stepping out in various religious-themed versions around Los Angeles and New York City. He’s even sported prosthetic faces on occasion.

Former Trump associate Michael Cohen previously told Page Six the “Heartless” musician was wearing the increasingly bizarre masks to try to get some privacy after being mobbed by fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjW80_0gNMqwSC00
Fans certainly wouldn’t recognize him in this getup.
Getty Images

Comments / 17

Related
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Kanye
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Incognito#Balenciaga Steroid Boots
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Appears To Give Kylie Jenner Side-Eye In Front of Travis Scott: Pics

Tristan Thompson, 31, was captured looking over at Kylie Jenner, 24, during a recent Kardashian event. The former boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, 37, gave the makeup mogul some serious side eye while standing beside her and in back of her beau Travis Scott, 31, in new photos taken outside at the Father’s Day gathering. She didn’t seem to notice as she stared straight ahead but it definitely made for some good snapshots!
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

All the Looks from the 2022 BET Awards

The BET Awards took place Sunday, June 26, in Los Angeles's Microsoft Theater. The annual awards show—established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network—celebrates African Americans in music, acting, and other fields of entertainment. Lizzo kicked off the show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson—who had at least...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Impersonator Infiltrates NFT Conference, Real Snoop Dogg Reacts

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg has been making his presence felt in the cryptocurrency world as of late, so when fans spotted what appeared to be the rap icon strolling around the NFT.NYC conference in Times Square this past Monday (June 21), it wasn’t far-fetched to think that he’d come to partake in the festivities. However, the man in question—who even had a security detail surrounding him—was actually an impersonator of Snoop. NBC News Reporter Kevin Collier confirmed the impersonator after receiving a scoop from a member of the doppelgänger’s team.More from VIBE.comEminem And Snoop Dogg Drop...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates & Wife Dreka Spotted Together With Their Kids

The public has had quite a bit to say about Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka in recent weeks. The Hip Hop couple not only gained fame thanks to the rapper's talents, but they often shared portions of their personal lives with the world via social media. The Gates' were known for their unconventional relationship and didn't have any concerns about addressing it publicly, but after Kevin Gates was spotted with Love & Hip Hop Miami star Jojo Zarur, the rumor mill was fueled with gossip.
RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Laughs At Hospitalized Rapper Lil Tjay's Condition As Update Arrives

6ix9ine’s propensity for kicking fellow rappers when they’re down is unparalleled. Par for the course, the controversial rap personality popped up on social media Wednesday (June 22) after news of Lil Tjay’s hospitalization began to make the rounds. The 21-year-old rapper was shot in Edgewater, New Jersey on Wednesday morning (June 22) and rushed into emergency surgery.
EDGEWATER, NJ
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Dating Private Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Breakup

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Addresses DATING Rumor After Tristan Thompson Split. Khloe Kardashian is no longer keeping up with Tristan Thompson. E! News can confirm that the Good American CEO, 37, is now dating someone new—a private equity investor who was introduced to her through her sister, Kim Kardashian, at a dinner party a few weeks ago. A source told People, who was first to report the news, the "relationship is in its early stages."
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Lamar Odom Majorly Shades Khloé Kardashian, Compares Ex-Wife To 'More Skillful' Ex Taraji P. Henson

Shots fired! Lamar Odom didn't hold back when comparing ex-wife Khloé Kardashian to one of his other exes.Not mincing words when candidly talking about his former romances with The Kardashians star and Taraji P. Henson, whom the former Lakers player dumped to date the reality star, Odom revealed he would like to get back together with the actress if he had to pick between the two.“Because I love Taraji. It’s a love thing. It’s about who you love," Odom told Page Six. "Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Saucy Santana Says Women Need Gay Men: Gays Run The World

Over the weekend Florida rapper Saucy Santana went viral after telling the crowd at his show that women need gay men. He was introduced to the world by his friend Yung Miami of the City Girls and quickly garnered attention for his outlandish quotes and Instagram videos,. Now he is...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Page Six

121K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy