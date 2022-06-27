8-mile stretch of southbound US 23 to close nightly starting Thursday

HOWELL – A roughly 8-mile stretch of southbound U.S. 23 will close nightly, starting Thursday, for a Michigan Department of Transportation repaving project.

The project from M-59 south to Spencer Road, just north of the Interstate-96 interchange, includes resurfacing, safety, and drainage upgrades, which will occur in multiple stages, according to a press release from MDOT.

MDOT said the project cost is $11.3 million.

Traffic will be detoured nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. between via M-59, Old U.S. 23, Spencer Road and I-96. Motorists should expect delays, officials said in a press release.

MDOT said the project will provide a safer, smoother ride, along with drainage improvements that will ensure the integrity of the roadway. Completion of the project is set for July 25.

In June, MDOT began a resurfacing project on northbound U.S. 23 from Interstate-96 to M-59 between Spencer Road and Clyde Road.

Traffic for that project is also being detoured nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. via I-96, Spencer Road, Old U.S. 23 and M-59. That project wrapped up last week.

Both projects are part of $27 million in improvements to US 23 that are expected to completed by Nov. 15.

According to a press release from MDOT, the improvements will provide increased safety and mobility.

Additionally, starting June 27, there will be construction at Center Road from Linden Road and Old U.S. 23, in Tyrone Township, for pavement rehabilitation and shoulder gravel.

According to the Livingston County Road Commission, the project is expected to be completed by Friday.

Additionally, the project is expected to have high traffic impact. Drivers should expect major delays. There will be two way traffic maintained through flag control.

