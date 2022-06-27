ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

8-mile stretch of southbound US 23 to close nightly starting Thursday

By Patricia Alvord, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 4 days ago

HOWELL – A roughly 8-mile stretch of southbound U.S. 23 will close nightly, starting Thursday, for a Michigan Department of Transportation repaving project.

The project from M-59 south to Spencer Road, just north of the Interstate-96 interchange, includes resurfacing, safety, and drainage upgrades, which will occur in multiple stages, according to a press release from MDOT.

MDOT said the project cost is $11.3 million.

Traffic will be detoured nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. between via M-59, Old U.S. 23, Spencer Road and I-96. Motorists should expect delays, officials said in a press release.

MDOT said the project will provide a safer, smoother ride, along with drainage improvements that will ensure the integrity of the roadway. Completion of the project is set for July 25.

In June, MDOT began a resurfacing project on northbound U.S. 23 from Interstate-96 to M-59 between Spencer Road and Clyde Road.

Traffic for that project is also being detoured nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. via I-96, Spencer Road, Old U.S. 23 and M-59. That project wrapped up last week.

Both projects are part of $27 million in improvements to US 23 that are expected to completed by Nov. 15.

According to a press release from MDOT, the improvements will provide increased safety and mobility.

Additionally, starting June 27, there will be construction at Center Road from Linden Road and Old U.S. 23, in Tyrone Township, for pavement rehabilitation and shoulder gravel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvPrg_0gNMqsvI00

According to the Livingston County Road Commission, the project is expected to be completed by Friday.

Additionally, the project is expected to have high traffic impact. Drivers should expect major delays. There will be two way traffic maintained through flag control.

Contact Livingston Daily reporter Patricia Alvord at palvord@livingstondaily.com about news coverage.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: 8-mile stretch of southbound US 23 to close nightly starting Thursday

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Merriman Road closure in Livonia expected to last through December

LIVONIA – A project that has a portion of Merriman Road closed in Livonia is expected to last through the end of the year. The city of Livonia posted an updated on the bridge construction on Tuesday:. We have received an update on the Merriman Road closure. Wayne County...
LIVONIA, MI
whmi.com

Hacker Road Project Starts Tuesday, July 5th

Motorists in Brighton and Genoa Townships will be greeted by more orange barrels right after the 4th of July holiday. A pavement rehabilitation and shoulder gravel project is scheduled to begin Tuesday on Hacker Road. The project limits are from Clark Lake Road to Golf Club Road. The Livingston County...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fire damages Livingston County golf club

GENOA TWP., Mich. – A fire has damaged the Faulkwood Shores Golf Club in Livingston County’s Geno Township. The fire started inside the clubhouse early Friday morning. The golf course is on South Hughes near Golf Club Rd. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tyrone Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Linden, MI
Livingston County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
County
Livingston County, MI
Livingston County, MI
Traffic
abc12.com

MDOT narrowing focus on reducing I-475 footprint in Flint

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - I-475 through Flint may shrink with a massive $300 million rebuilding project starting in 2024. The Michigan Department of Transportation is zeroing in on the reduced footprint freeway alternative for I-475. Officials say it best meets the project's need and preliminary feedback shows it also has the public's support.
FLINT, MI
Oxford Leader

County approves funding to complete $12 million in new local road projects across Oakland

Last month, the Oakland County Board of Commissioners adopted a series of resolutions that secure funding to complete nearly $12 million in new local road projects. Oakland County’s annual Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP) provides funding to Oakland County cities and villages for repairs and improvements on roadways under their jurisdiction.
whmi.com

New Speed Radar Signs To Be Installed In City Of Howell

New digital speed signs have been approved for installation in the City of Howell, where excessive speeding has become an increasing problem. Council met Monday night and approved the purchase of two sets of radar speed signs from Elan City at a cost of $12,398. The City purchased a set...
HOWELL, MI
michiganradio.org

Police may soon know when every vehicle enters and exits an Ypsilanti Township roadway

Ypsilanti Township is considering installing several dozen automatic license plate readers. The devices would take photos of license plates of vehicles entering and exiting the township's roadways. Jerry Clayton is Washtenaw County Sheriff. In an April presentation, he said the devices would only be used to investigate serious crimes or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdot
My Magic GR

Officials Warn This Michigan City May See Brown Outs This Summer

I'm not sure if you noticed or not, but it's hot out there this summer. Going into this Summer, we were warned by several energy providers that if the heat index gets as high as it's predicted to, we may start to see some issues when it comes to power. While providers have worked overtime to stock up and be prepared, the strain from the large amount of air conditioning units starts to wear on our power grid.
PORTLAND, MI
WNEM

Four businesses damaged in Fenton fire

Mid-Michigan woman said a medical procedure saved her life more than once, but now the procedure could be illegal in several states across the country after the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe vs. Wade. |. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Charges removed for 3...
FENTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

Recycling inspectors will search through, tag residential carts in Ann Arbor this summer

ANN ARBOR – The City of Ann Arbor will take part in the national “Feet on the Street” campaign this summer to educate residents about best recycling practices. In phase one of the project, residents living in single-family homes can expect to receive a series of educational postcards to arrive in the mail with tips to improve single-stream curbside recycling. Then, from July 11-Aug. 5, cart tagging staff will make their way through neighborhoods and will look inside recycling carts on the curb before they are picked up.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Wrong-way driver causes multi-car crash on I-94, leaves 55-year-old dead

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Washtenaw County man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Monday in Grass Lake Township. According to Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette, Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with Michigan State Police responded to a multi-car fatal crash on westbound I-94 near Clear Lake Township just before 9 p.m.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Stellantis to decommission engine line in Trenton, cut workforce

Jeep maker Stellantis NV on Thursday said it will decommission an engine line at its Trenton Engine Complex by the end of the year in a move to consolidate production that will result in workforce reductions. The announcement comes with a $24.7 million investment into the complex's south plant for...
TRENTON, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

1K+
Followers
600
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy