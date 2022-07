A Kanas City law firm is representing a family that was onboard the Amtrak train that derailed in Mendon, Missouri. The 12 family members range in age from one and a half years old to 82-year-old Binh Phan, who was killed. KMBC 9 spoke with the lawyer leading the case about the family’s quest for justice and the next steps before a lawsuit is filed.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO