Son of TikTok Star 'Mama Tot' Is Fatally Shot in Alabama, as She Pleads for Answers
By Chris Harris
People
4 days ago
The son of an Alabama TikTok star was fatally shot on Friday, and the killing remains unsolved. In a heart-wrenching clip posted to the platform Saturday, Ophelia Nichols — known on TikTok as @shoelover99 and Mama Tot — tearfully confirmed her 18-year-old son, Randon Lee, had been shot to death at...
Police in Prichard, Alabama, are sharing more details after the son of Ophelia Nichols — known on TikTok as Mama Tot — was shot and killed at a local gas station. Prichard Detective Jason Hadaway said in a press conference, captured by Fox10 News, on Monday that the victim, Randon Lee, and the suspect approached the gas pumps at the same time.
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - There was a large police presence at the entrance to Captain's Cove subdivision this morning and we were asked by several people if we knew what had happened. We contacted the Orange Beach Police Dept. for info. We learned that it was a suicide...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A star on TikTok is mourning the loss of her son just one day before his 19th birthday. Ophelia Nichols, better known on TikTok as "shoelover99" and "Mama Tot," posted a heartfelt video revealing that her son was shot and killed on Friday night in Prichard, Alabama.
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 70-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, June 28 after officers pulled him over on Lott Road, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. James Walker, 70, was pulled over on Lott Road around 4:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. Walker stopped his vehicle and was arrested for charges including: […]
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — LIVE UPDATE:. The Prichard Police Department released new information about the death of an 18-year-old boy who was shot and killed Friday at a Prichard gas station. The boy’s mother is a local TikTok star which prompted a national non-profit to jump in and try...
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- According to the medical examiners office, hyperthermia is the cause of death for a disabled non-verbal man found inside a hot van last week at the Pensacola Developmental Center. 66-year-old Jerome Sanders was found dead after a headcount revealed he'd been missing for hours. The Escambia County...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at approximately 9:18 p.m., police officers responded to the 2600 block of Cheshire Drive South in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old male juvenile suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the residence.
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two Popeyes employees were injured after a customer opened fire in the drive-thru window at an Alabama restaurant, police said. According to the Prichard Police Department, the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said the man got out of his vehicle and...
Officials are investigating a shooting at an Alabama Popeyes restaurant that left two employees injured. The shooting, which happened around 8:40 p.m. Sunday at the restaurant on Saint Stephens Road in Prichard, was just right down the road from a gas station where an Alabama TikTok star’s son was killed just days earlier.
A TikTok star—and mother—in Mobile, Alabama, is using the platform that made her famous to seek justice after her 18-year-old son was murdered a day shy of his 19th birthday “I need your help with this. There’s almost 7-million people that follow me—somebody’s got to know something,” “Mama Tot” Ophelia Nichols said on TikTok, urging someone to come forward with answers for the death of her son, Randon Lee. Nichols said Lee was shot dead as he went to a gas station, just hours after she told him she had his money for his birthday. “To have an individual make the choice to take your child from you—he had a choice, they had a choice and they chose to take my son from me.” Nichols said her son signed up to be an organ donor, so his organs will go toward those who need it. Police said an investigation was ongoing, according to WALA.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Sunday after deputies say alleged negligence led to the death of a 1-year-old girl. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons says Roderick Randall, 45, left a gun unsecured around his 8-year-old son, who picked it up and played with it before shooting and killing a 1-year-old […]
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating after two employees at a local Popeyes were shot Sunday night. Prichard Police says the suspect stopped at the Popeye’s on Saint Stephens Road around 8:40 tonight, got out of his car and shot at the employees through the drive thru window. Police have not released any […]
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayley’s Seafood will be officially shutting its doors Tuesday, June 28, at 4:00 p.m. according to a Facebook post by the well-known restaurant. The restaurant announced they will be closing for good “next week” last Tuesday, June 21, due to the restaurant not being able to keep enough staff to run […]
Comments / 4