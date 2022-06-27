ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

Son of TikTok Star 'Mama Tot' Is Fatally Shot in Alabama, as She Pleads for Answers

By Chris Harris
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe son of an Alabama TikTok star was fatally shot on Friday, and the killing remains unsolved. In a heart-wrenching clip posted to the platform Saturday, Ophelia Nichols — known on TikTok as @shoelover99 and Mama Tot — tearfully confirmed her 18-year-old son, Randon Lee, had been shot to death at...

people.com

Comments / 4

Michelle Overstreet
3d ago

They will find her sons murders but they never even investigated my sons murder! I can guarantee before midweek his murder will be solved!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Son of TikTok Star 'Mama Tot' Was Selling Marijuana Before He Was Fatally Shot: Police

Police in Prichard, Alabama, are sharing more details after the son of Ophelia Nichols — known on TikTok as Mama Tot — was shot and killed at a local gas station. Prichard Detective Jason Hadaway said in a press conference, captured by Fox10 News, on Monday that the victim, Randon Lee, and the suspect approached the gas pumps at the same time.
OBA

OBPD investigated a Suicide in Orange Beach this morning

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - There was a large police presence at the entrance to Captain's Cove subdivision this morning and we were asked by several people if we knew what had happened. We contacted the Orange Beach Police Dept. for info. We learned that it was a suicide...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Prichard, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Prichard, AL
WKRG News 5

70-year-old arrested in Mobile for multiple felonies

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 70-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, June 28 after officers pulled him over on Lott Road, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. James Walker, 70, was pulled over on Lott Road around 4:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. Walker stopped his vehicle and was arrested for charges including: […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Teen arrested in shooting death of Mobile 14-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at approximately 9:18 p.m., police officers responded to the 2600 block of Cheshire Drive South in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old male juvenile suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside the residence.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
AL.com

2 employees shot at Alabama Popeyes drive-thru; suspect at large

Officials are investigating a shooting at an Alabama Popeyes restaurant that left two employees injured. The shooting, which happened around 8:40 p.m. Sunday at the restaurant on Saint Stephens Road in Prichard, was just right down the road from a gas station where an Alabama TikTok star’s son was killed just days earlier.
PRICHARD, AL
TheDailyBeast

TikToker Begs for Answers After 18-Year-Old Son Shot Dead Day Before Birthday

A TikTok star—and mother—in Mobile, Alabama, is using the platform that made her famous to seek justice after her 18-year-old son was murdered a day shy of his 19th birthday “I need your help with this. There’s almost 7-million people that follow me—somebody’s got to know something,” “Mama Tot” Ophelia Nichols said on TikTok, urging someone to come forward with answers for the death of her son, Randon Lee. Nichols said Lee was shot dead as he went to a gas station, just hours after she told him she had his money for his birthday. “To have an individual make the choice to take your child from you—he had a choice, they had a choice and they chose to take my son from me.” Nichols said her son signed up to be an organ donor, so his organs will go toward those who need it. Police said an investigation was ongoing, according to WALA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Popeye’s employees injured after gunman fires through drive thru window

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police are investigating after two employees at a local Popeyes were shot Sunday night. Prichard Police says the suspect stopped at the Popeye’s on Saint Stephens Road around 8:40 tonight, got out of his car and shot at the employees through the drive thru window. Police have not released any […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy