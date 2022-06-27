Police investigating stabbing at Escondido park

An injured man who showed up at a hospital for treatment told police he was stabbed in his face and stomach at an Escondido city park on Sunday evening, police said.

The victim took himself to Palomar Medical Center shortly before 10:15 p.m. and told police he was stabbed at Washington Park on East Washington Avenue and North Rose Street sometime during the evening, said Escondido police Sgt. Steve Braucht.

The man's injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

The victim was not cooperative and police have little information about the incident, Braucht said.

No other information was released.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .