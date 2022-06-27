Le Mars man sentenced to federal prison for gun crimes

A Sioux City man was arrested June 22 after he allegedly started a fire inside Sam's Mini Mart on the city's west side. Orlando Castro, 63, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond on one count of first-degree arson and one count of second-degree criminal mischief.
SIOUX CITY -- A 43-year-old Sioux City man could potentially see a life sentence after pleading guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to distribute more than a pound of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area. According to a press release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of...
Sibley, Iowa — A Ruthven man has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced on a felony charge. According to the criminal complaints filed with the Osceola County Clerk of Court, 39-year-old Lenard Keith Schiller Jr of Ruthven was accused of knowingly and unlawfully driving in a reckless manner, weaving through traffic, traveling at speeds of more than 80 mph in an attempt to get another vehicle to stop while having a small baby in the vehicle. Additionally, the officer who filed the report says Schiller attempted to use a baseball bat as a weapon during an altercation with the victim. Statements from others nearby during the incident agreed that the defendant intended to use the bat as a weapon. The alleged offenses happened about exactly a year ago in Ocheyedan.
SIOUX CENTER—A 30-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Tuesday, June 28, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage, no valid driver’s license and possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form.
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1:55 p.m. Monday, June 27, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Jonathan Jay Koerselman stemmed from an incident on Western Avenue in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old rural Granville man was arrested about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in Orange City on a charge of interference with official acts. The arrest of Gustavo Leal Salazar stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Land Rover Range Rover for a driver’s side headlight not working at the intersection of Highway 10 and St. Paul Avenue in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All three people accused of kidnapping an FBI employee in South Dakota have pleaded not guilty. Court documents say the kidnapping happened in May near Red Shirt. They say 27-year Deyvin Morales, 24-year-old Juan Alvarez, and 23-year-old Lourdes Bonilla kidnapped the victim while they were working. They also took the victim’s car by force and showed a rifle during the crime.
SHELDON—A 38-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, June 26, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Juan Sebastian Esquibel stemmed from entering Sanford Sheldon Medical Center and contacting an individual he is not to have contact with, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
ROCK RAPIDS—A 53-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 10 p.m. Monday, June 27, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Keith Richard Alesch stemmed from a report of him approaching a 12-year-old girl playing sand volleyball at Westside Park and attempting to pull her away from the court, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
STANTON - Two Northeast Nebraska men are behind bars after a drug investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 24-year-old Richard Brachle of Randolph and 23-year-old Dalton Kolar of Laurel were arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance and child abuse.
ROCK VALLEY—A 26-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, June 26, on a charge of first-offense consumption of alcohol in a public place. The arrest of Gerardo Leanos-Ruvalcaba stemmed from a report of people yelling and throwing rocks near apartments on the 900 block of West View Drive, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Sioux City, Iowa — A Storm Lake man will be spending 8 years in a federal prison following his sentencing on federal firearms charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 46-year-old Leonard Weimer, of Storm Lake, pled guilty on January 6, 2022, to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Authorities say he was previously convicted of multiple felony offenses including Terrorism, where he shot at two police vehicles occupied by deputies. Weimer’s prior felony convictions prohibited him from possessing firearms or ammunition.
PRIMGHAR—A 19-year-old Primghar man was arrested about noon Sunday, June 26, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Jason Alexander Beason stemmed from a report of a Primghar woman who had been assaulted about 3 a.m. Saturday, June 25, in Primghar, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SPENCER—A 34-year-old Spencer man was arrested about noon Wednesday, June 22, on an O’Brien County warrant on a charge of first-degree theft. The arrest of Jordan Richard Walbaum stemmed from a Dec. 21, 2020, report of the theft of a white 2014 Ford F-150 pickup from Waddell Heating & Air Conditioning in Hartley, according to the Hartley Police Department.
SHELDON—A 49-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, June 26, on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Donald Wayne Sneddon Jr. stemmed from a dispute with a neighbor about loud noise, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Sneddon admitted to swinging...
ROCK VALLEY—A 35-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, interference with official acts and speeding. The arrest of Justin Mark Van Tilburg stemmed from an attempt to stop of a 2012 Harley-Davidson FHX clocked at...
SAC CITY, Iowa -- A rural Early, Iowa, woman was arrested Thursday after more than 1,000 dead pigs were discovered at two hog confinements in Sac County. Elana May Laber, 33, has been charged with two counts of livestock neglect and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief. After receiving a...
