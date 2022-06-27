Rice Lake Speedway rained out; Firecracker Special set for Saturday

Heavy overnight rains on Friday night, intermittent showers during the day on Saturday, and the threat of more heavy rain plus just plain lousy drying conditions all added up to no races on Saturday night at the Rice Lake Speedway. Track owners Mitch Hansen and Dave Adams made the call just after lunchtime on Saturday after studying the track and the weather forecast.

However, race fans can take solace in the fact that this coming Saturday night will be one of the nights that is most looked forward to of any night during the racing season. The annual Firecracker Special will take place, with all five classes of WISSOTA sanctioned racing taking place, along with a spectacular fireworks display after dark. This event has a long-standing tradition at the speedway and will again be a highlight of the racing season. Fans are advised to get to the track early and stake out their seats as this event tends to pack the speedway on Rice Lake’s north side.

As a part of the racing events on Saturday, the annual Relay at the Races, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society will be held with special pink door panels sported by a number of the racers being offered for bid. See the speedway’s Facebook page for more details.

As usual, the pit gate will open at 4 p.m., with the draw cutoff at 6:30 p.m. and racing to begin by 7 p.m. For this event only, a rain date of Sunday night has been established just in case the weather continues to not be cooperative. Race fans and fans of fireworks should monitor the speedway Facebook page or the track website, ricelakespeedway.net, for any updates or further announcements.

Call Dave Adams at 715-205-2861 or Mitch Hansen at 715-205-1122 with any questions.