San Diego, CA

Motorcycle rider struck by truck in Kearny Mesa

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjUOc_0gNMmv8x00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcycle rider was in a life-threatening condition Monday after being clipped by a truck in Kearny Mesa.

A 53-year-old man in a Penske truck was driving in the middle lane near the 27-year-old man on a Suzuki GSxR in the right lane of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The truck driver made a right turn in front of the motorcycle, striking the rider on his right side, police said.

The rider was taken to a hospital with serious injuries to his lungs and back.

"He lost all feeling to his legs and had no blood flow below the waist," said Officer John Buttle.

SDPD was investigating the accident, and reported that alcohol was not a factor.

