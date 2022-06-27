ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Voyager Digital issues default notice to Three Arrows Capital for failing to repay its $660 million loan

By Taylor Locke
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuJq3_0gNMmY2M00
Photo illustration by Fortune; original photos by Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Crypto brokerage Voyager Digital issued a notice of default to crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) on Monday for failure to repay its loans.

The loans totaled around $665 million, consisting of 15,250 Bitcoin, currently worth about $315 million, and $350 million worth of USD Coin (USDC).

Last week, Voyager disclosed it requested 3AC repayment of $25 million USDC by June 24, and repayment of the entire balance of USDC and BTC by June 27. Voyager is now saying that 3AC has defaulted, and that it “intends to pursue recovery from 3AC and is in discussions with the Company’s advisors as to legal remedies available,” according to a statement.

3AC’s troubles come after a combination of several factors have hit the crypto markets. Crypto has been declining since early May, and the collapse of the Terra algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) that month, and its sister cryptocurrency Luna, set off a domino effect in the crypto space. In early June, Celsius Network, one of the largest cryptocurrency lenders, paused its withdrawals and faced rumors of bankruptcy. Soon after, reports concerning the state of 3AC followed, fueling fears of contagion and systemic risk. Though the crypto market has started to somewhat recover, questions remain about how the fallout will shape the future of the space.

As of Friday, Voyager had approximately $137 million in cash and crypto assets on hand, the statement says. Additionally, Voyager has previously announced a $200 million in cash and USDC revolver, or line of credit, and a 15,000 Bitcoin revolver from quant trading shop Alameda Ventures.

Never miss a story about cryptocurrency

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

From the Alameda line of credit, Voyager has accessed $75 million, the brokerage said, and may be able to access more funds as needed.

“We are working diligently and expeditiously to strengthen our balance sheet and pursuing options so we can continue to meet customer liquidity demands,” Stephen Ehrlich, chief executive officer of Voyager, said in the release.

Amid the crypto downturn, many other platforms have also received lines of credit from big fish in the crypto space.

Crypto lending platform BlockFi announced it had signed a term sheet with FTX to secure a $250 million revolving line of credit. BlockFi also seemingly had exposure to 3AC, with BlockFi CEO Zac Prince tweeting that the company had to liquidate “a large client that failed to meet its obligations on an overcollateralized margin loan.”

Voyager declined to comment to Fortune beyond its press release, and 3AC did not immediately respond to Fortune’s requests for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voyager#Digital Asset#Web3 Investment#Fortune Features#Btc#Company
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Rolls-Royce CEO responds to record inflation by giving 14,000 workers a bonus and pay raise: ‘We are living through exceptional times’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Employees at Rolls-Royce, one of the largest manufacturers in the U.K., are getting a £2,000 ($2,455) bonus and pay raise to help cope with “economic uncertainty” the engine maker said, as the country’s cost of living crisis skyrockets.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

151K+
Followers
7K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy