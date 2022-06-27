ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force Cadet Killed in Crash at Saylor Creek Range

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 19-year-old Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet died in a crash Friday afternoon at a military training exercise in Southern Idaho. According to...

