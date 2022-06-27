ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

2022 PRIDE Parade in Billings

By Josh Rath
97.1 KISS FM
97.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This weekend, during the Billings Biggest Garage Sale, I was lucky enough to break away and join my friends at the 2022 Billings Pride Parade. I make a point to go to events at Pride every year, and this was the one I could attend (even though it was for only...

971kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Local restaurants give back in response to flooding

BILLINGS, MT. - A local bar in downtown Billings hosted a fundraiser to raise money for restaurant workers that were impacted by the recent flooding. Community Monday is a weekly event that Holligan's, a bar downtown, hosts regularly for different causes. This week had six different bars located downtown to agree in giving twenty percent of all earnings to workers in the Red Lodge area.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Maroon 5 Tour Cancelled. Billings Tickets to be Refunded

We received word today (6/30) that Maroon 5 is canceling their summer tour, including the date that was scheduled for August 8 at MetraPark. At this time, the Metra's ticket link is still active but according to an email we received from the concert promoter, the tour is off. Kristine Simoni, regional director of marketing for Live Nation wrote,
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Society
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Join the Fun. This Billings Adventure Run has a Tropical Twist

Those that know me, know that I'm not really much of a runner. I'll run if I'm chasing my dog, or if one of my kids is screaming in a "this-can't-be-good" tone, but otherwise, a brisk walk is usually about as fast as I like to move on foot. However, the Island Adventure Run is one run that I might actually check out because it's more about fun and less about run. Plus, it helps out a really great organization in the Billings area.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Billings Chamber Finds Issues with Metra Management

Yesterday, the Billings Chamber of Commerce sent out a letter on their position with the Management of MetraPark. Outlining what they feel is right, and wrong, with the current happenings at the venue, and how to bring MetraPark to the fullest potential. Recently, an audit was performed on MetraPark and...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

4th of July events in Billings, surrounding area

Fear not for those who have nothing planned for the Fourth of July holiday! During Independence Day, many holiday festivities happen in Billings and other towns in the surrounding area. Billings is holding the Celebrate Freedom Fireworks show at MetraPark with food trucks, live music, and other live performances. Guests...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Pride Parade#Healthcare#Democrats
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Despite wind and rain bikers complete 1,500 mile Ride for Tomorrow

Howling wind, rain and some hail didn’t stop the Ride for Tomorrow bikers Friday as they made their way around the state in an effort to promote suicide awareness. Over 20 bikers committed to the 1,500 route to be covered in 36 hours and all arrived safely back in Billings Saturday evening.
SHELBY, MT
Cat Country 102.9

City of Billings Asks For Your Input

The City of Billings is requesting feedback from locals on what they think it is like living in the Magic City!. So far, 2,800 residents from randomly selected households received the National Citizen Survey in the mail. However, the survey is now open to all Billings residents online!. How do...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
MY 103.5

Have You Ever Seen This Beautiful Ice Cave in Montana?

Montana is a huge state. In fact, it's the fourth largest state in the U.S. Some places in Montana are extremely popular tourist attractions, but there are some lesser-known gems if you take the time to find them. One of those places is the Pryor Mountains south of Red Lodge and Billings. The mountain range is located on the Crow Indian Reservation and the Custer National Forest. Some areas in the Pryor Mountains are private land.
MONTANA STATE
Whitefish Pilot

Whitefish’s Barnes to compete in Miss Montana Competition

The Miss Montana competition will be held in Billings at Movement Montana, 925 Broadwater Avenue on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. Five women will compete for the title. Bethany Barnes will represent her hometown of Whitefish in the competition. According to a press release, Barnes is studying at the College of Idaho, majoring in biomedical sciences. The talent she will present is ventriloquism, the act called “Anything You Can Do” and her social impact initiative is, Speak Up: Teaching public speaking skills. When attending Whitefish High School Barnes was an active participant on the Speech and Debate team. She graduated from WHS in 2021.
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Fire danger in Yellowstone moderate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire danger in Yellowstone National Park has been upgraded to moderate. The following was sent out by Yellowstone National Park:. The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is now moderate. Currently, there areno active wildland fires in thepark. Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
cascadenewspaper.com

Yellowstone ramps up reopening timeline

The flood-damaged northern loop of Yellowstone National Park could reopen within two weeks, a significantly accelerated estimate compared to expectations announced last week, park officials said over the weekend. That’s on top of the expected June 22 reopening of the park’s southern loop, which means 80% of the nation’s oldest...
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

The BEST Food Trucks in Billings

As a contender for the number 1 spot of "Food Lover" at TSM Billings, I'd say I know my way around the Billings foodie scene. Burgers, Sushi, Steak, Soup, Salads, Gyros, Subs, Pizza... you name it, I know a kickin' spot for lunch or dinner!. One thing I looked forward...
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://971kissfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy