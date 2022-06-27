ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Some Madison High School students are raising animals during summer break

KSAT 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – A group of Madison High School students are spending this summer raising livestock animals for the next school year. The students are part of the Agriscience Magnet Program that teaches them discipline, responsibility and animal care. “We...

www.ksat.com

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JUDGE ORDERS DOG PUT DOWN IN ANOTHER BITE CASE

Paige Ashbaugh was also in Montgomery County Precinct 5 Judge Masdens Court on Wednesday on another unrelated bite case. On June 17, 2022, her daughter was with her dad. As he came home his roommate’s pit bull snapped on her in the face causing facial injuries that will require additional plastic surgery. That dog was also ordered euthanized. Paige said she always thought they were beautiful dogs until this incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Experience a bigger and better than ever 4th of July show at the RELLIS Campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System is set to host its 3rd Annual Drive-in Fireworks and Drones Show at the RELLIS Campus on July 4. An Independence Day celebration that started during the pandemic is returning with an even bigger display, according to Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp. Last year the drone show had 120 drones, said Sharp. However, this year they are doubling the show with 240 drones.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#Summer Break#Education#Madison High School#Rodeo
KBTX.com

Teenager reported missing in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A 16-year-old Brazos County teenager went missing on Saturday, June 25. The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley says Natalie Patranella was last seen in the 4900 block of Cole Lane, near Highway 30 in Brazos County. Authorities believe that she might still be...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Job Fair being held this Wednesday in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Looking for employment? One of the biggest job fairs of the summer is taking place in Bryan on Wednesday, June 29th. Nathaniel Muir the Business Services Manager at Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley joined First News at Four to share more about their Independence Day Hiring Event.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

WATCH NOW: Bryan Fire Department battles grass fire near Rudder High School

The Bryan Fire Department responded to a large grass fire on Old Reliance Road near Austins Colony Parkway Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Ethan Ballard said the cause was not known, but it is possible the fire began after someone threw a cigarette out of a car window. He guessed the area was about five acres. The fire, which is one of multiple Brazos County agencies have responded to in the last week, was contained as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to reports. Drought conditions, low chances for rain and high temperatures led to the Brazos County Commissioners Court enacting a burn ban Tuesday that will be in effect until further notice. The burn ban does not apply to fireworks for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station PD arrest teens accused of vandalizing homes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police say they have arrested three teenagers who have been vandalizing homes since April. Randall Patton first reported suspicious activity after the group was reportedly causing damage to his neighbor’s home that was being built. “I saw one of them throwing something...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JUDGE ORDERS DOGS DESTROYED AFTER MAULING AND ALMOST KILLING MAGNOLIA WOMAN

Rebecca Hatcher of Magnolia remains in ICU at Memorial Hermann Woodlands after more than seven surgeries. This after she was walking near her home in the 37000 block of Pine Bark in the Hazy Hollow Subdivision when she was attacked on the road by three pit bulls and dragged into the ditch. The incident occurred just after 10:30 pm on June 20, 2022. Tammy Remey, a resident just down the street heard the screaming and came out to see what was happening. She realized it was down the street so got in her car and drove toward the source. She was met by the horrific sight of three pit bulls mauling a woman on the ground who at that point quit screaming and made Tammy believe she was dead. Tammy called 911 and tried to get a friend down the street to help. He wasn’t home so she returned seconds later as 911 told her not to exit the vehicle. The dogs ran off. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as did Magnolia Fire Department and MCHD. Rebecca was extremely critical as she was transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands. There she immediately went into surgery. Montgomery County Animal Control was alerted as was Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constables Animal Cruelty Division. Animal Control was able to locate the dogs and take them into custody. One of the dogs was in such bad shape with a large unrelated gash to his leg that Montgomery County Vets had to do surgery on it. Wednesday morning the owner of the dogs, Mitchell Weemes appeared in the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Matt Masden’s Courtroom. The reason was to determine if the dogs should be put down. After hearing both sides and the investigator’s statement the dogs were ordered destroyed. Weemes broke down asking the Judge to see his dogs. Masden told Animal Control to give him 48 hours to do so before the dogs were destroyed. Weems told the judge that he had paid a friend to watch the three dogs. The friend resided across the street from the witness. The rear of the house is fenced but not the front. Even today as investigators were in the area residents’ and dogs were running after people down the street. Investigator Toby McLaughlan with Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty stated dogs were running all over the neighborhood and animal control was unable to round up all the dogs due to some staffing shortages, and an entire county to handle. Also if they arrive and the dog has already retreated to the owner’s property they are unable to cite or capture the animal. He stated residents needed to use caution while walking in the neighborhood. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca Hatcher’s brother said he was able to communicate with Rebecca using a notepad yesterday. She is still on a ventilator and feeding tube as the damage was also done to her trachea. Today Tammy showed us the location which was just feet from Rebecca’s driveway. Blood and human hair could be seen in the ditch. Tammy said when she first saw her that she was on the road and the dogs dragged her into the ditch. The family wished to share the photos to show dog owners just how bad an injury can be with dogs not secured. Chris Hatcher, Rebecca’s brother posted on GOFUNDME We have no idea what the cost of all this will be or how much care Rebecca will need once she is released from the hospital. She has had numerous surgeries since arriving at the hospital, along with blood transfusions to save her life. They are talking about equipment already that she is going to need to be able to help her recover from her injuries. Rebecca has no insurance and is currently unemployed. My parents are in their mid-seventies and have been dealing with my father battling cancer for the last two years, caring for my brother, who is disabled, and raising my nephew. Anything you can donate is greatly appreciated.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Snook ISD hires new superintendent

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Snook ISD has officially named their new superintendent. After the 21-day waiting period lone finalist Megan Pape was announced as the district’s superintendent. Paper will be replacing Brenda Krchnak, who announced she’s retiring for the position. Pape has 13 years in public education, according...
SNOOK, TX
KBTX.com

Crews contain grassfire in Snook that burned multiple acres

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) -Snook Volunteer Fire Department worked to put out a grassfire that was started by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. The grassfire started on FM 3038, which is about a mile from FM 60E. Authorities say approximately 6 acres have burned. The fire is fully contained at this point.
SNOOK, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 07/01/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 7-01-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 6-28-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy