ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

185TH MEDICS GATHER FOR TRAINING

By Woody Gottburg
kscj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA GROUP OF CLINICIANS FROM SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR REFUELING WING HAS BEEN TRAINING TOGETHER AT THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA THIS PAST WEEK. 1ST LIEUTENANT...

kscj.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Women’s health clinic closes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After over 40 years, the Savannah Medical Clinic has closed. According to a person with the clinic, to their knowledge, it was the only healthcare provider in Savannah that offered surgical abortions by choice. No further comments were given on the closure. WTOC spoke with Lauren...
SAVANNAH, GA
wpde.com

Mass doubles as baby shower for Ukrainian refugee at Pooler church

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Four months into the Russian war on Ukraine, the United Nations reports more than five million Ukrainians have fled the country seeking shelter in other places including the U.S. On Tuesday, Savannah Supports Ukraine and the Corpus Christi Church in Pooler joined together for...
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

FBI investigating other churches after Hinesville raid

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The House of Prayer church just outside of Hinesville city limits is just one location the FBI searched last week. FBI representatives have confirmed at least four other church searches across the country. Last week, FBI officials confirmed to WTOC that the raids near Hinesville...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Fort Stewart prepares for Independence Day celebration

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Independence Day is approaching quickly, and some areas are even celebrating the day a bit early! Fort Stewart will host its Marne Independence Day celebration on Friday. Event organizers said they expect anywhere from 10 to 12 thousand people at this Friday’s event! It’s the...
FORT STEWART, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Health
City
Sioux City, IA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Iowa Health
Sioux City, IA
Health
yourislandnews.com

And that’s the way it was

Professor Larry Rowland leads a lecture on the history of Beaufort, S.C. for U.S. Marines on Thursday, June 23, at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. Rowland is the author of numerous articles and books on Beaufort, South Carolina and Sea Island history. Photo by Lance Cpl. Kevin Brookins, USMC.
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

America's Second Harvest hosts food distribution in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County residents struggling with food received some much-needed help Tuesday. The need is increasing because of rising prices for everyday necessities. The line of cars at Memorial Stadium was not there to come to watch a football game. Instead, it was to be one of...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

PUBLISHER’S NOTE – The Savannah Tribune

AS A FEMALE, and I repeat, AS A FEMALE in these United States of America, our Freedom to Choose no longer exists as of June 24, 2022. In my opinion, the Freedom to Choose is just that! Women should have the Freedom to Choose, and the Freedom to Decide to be either Pro-Life or Pro-Choice. Such a private and personal decision should not be imposed by the Government upon any female, regardless of religious preference, race, socio-economic status or value system, and certainly not through a law that criminalizes females for the choices made. I find it offensive that this type of law is not imposed upon males in our county. Male or Female, whatever Your Value System, Your Faith, Your Beliefs, THEY ARE YOURS. Yes, you may expose others so they can make free-will choices for themselves, but it’s not our place to impose nor force. As Females in this country, we should have the liberty and freedom to make decisions that will be in the best interest, safety and protection for our lives and our families – decisions that should be made in PRIVACY and in CONSULTATION with Our Persons Of Trust –our spouse or significant other, our family members, our faith leader(s) and/or our health care provider(s). Your privacy and my privacy in the bedroom, and especially about the health care that each of our unique female bodies require, should not be an open-to-the-public book subjected to universal monitoring, public and private investigation, vigilante policing, threats, persecution under the law, and incarceration. Your Freedom to Choose, My Freedom to Choose as a human being and as a Female in this country should be as equally protected by the Constitution of the United States as any man’s, or as any person who now has the right and the Freedom to Choose and Carry (open or concealed) the type of GUN or ASSAULT WEAPON he/she desires (In the state of Georgia there is no longer the requirement for a background check or licensed permit to obtain a GUN or WEAPON).
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medics#The Large Group
Grice Connect

Governor Kemp appoints Dr. Scott Bohlke to Workforce Commission

Governor Brian P. Kemp appointed Brooklet, Georgia physician Dr. Scott Bohlke as one of 15 appointments to the newly-created Healthcare Workforce Commission. The commission was created by Executive Order. In order to tackle the significant challenges facing the healthcare industry in hiring and retention of workers. The commission will submit a report on their findings by the end of the year.
BROOKLET, GA
WSAV News 3

Where to watch fireworks this Fourth of July

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – July 4 is on its way. Have you planned out where you’re going to watch fireworks? If not, here’s a list of places you can go to near and in Savannah to celebrate. Savannah When: Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. Where: Savannah’s Waterfront (downtown on River Street) Price: Free to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
multihousingnews.com

Standard Communities Working on $60M Savannah Project

The property is slated for a 2024 completion. Standard Communities is planning to develop The Line, a 219-unit luxury community in Savannah, Ga. The project, capitalized at roughly $60 million, is slated for a 2024 completion. Standard Communities acquired an already existing building, constructed in 1926 by Atlantic Coast Line...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

New principals named at 5 Beaufort County schools

Five new principals were recently appointed to lead Beaufort County public schools. The Beaufort County School District said four of the appointments made by superintendent Frank Rodriguez "were internal moves, and one was an external hire from outside the district." “Every strong district has phenomenal school leaders, and I’m confident...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
connectsavannah.com

THE KINGDOMS OF SAVANNAH: George Dawes Green draws from Savannah’s past and personal memories for new historical thriller

Author George Dawes Green draws on historical research, childhood memories, and the shared stories of others to craft his newest novel, “The Kingdoms of Savannah.”. Best known for his runaway bestseller, “The Juror,” which was also made into a movie, Green grew up in many places in the North, but he moved to Savannah when he was about 11 and his world changed.
SAVANNAH, GA
kscj.com

SIOUXLAND AWARDED $7 MILLION TRAIL GRANT

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS AWARDED A “DESTINATION IOWA” GRANT OF SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS TO THE SIOUXLAND REGIONAL TRAIL SYSTEM, TO DEVELOP 100 MILES OF TRAILS THAT CONNECT THE COMMUNITIES OF SIOUX CITY, LE MARS, HINTON, MERRILL AND SERGEANT BLUFF. CITY COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE TALKED ABOUT THE APPLICATION WITH...
SIOUX CITY, IA
wtoc.com

Opioid overdoses on the rise in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Opioid overdoses continue to trend in the wrong direction in Chatham County. The director for Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics recently told County Commissioners Narcan doses doubled last month compared to May of 2021. One of the first points CNT Director Michael Sarhatt made to Chatham County...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
kscj.com

FIREWORKS COMPLAINTS DOWN FROM PREVIOUS YEARS

THE SOUND OF SKYROCKETS AND OTHER FIREWORKS EXPLODING AROUND SIOUX CITY IS BEING HEARD MORE FREQUENTLY THIS WEEK. POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE PROBLEM IS, IT’S NOT LEGAL TO SHOOT THEM OFF YET:. FWKS1 OC………..AS WELL. :12. THOSE TIMES ARE FROM 1 P.M. UNTIL 11...
SIOUX CITY, IA
wtoc.com

Pandemic pet surrenders increasing as cost of living rises

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rising costs are hitting families hard and now that financial strain is causing them to make tough decisions, like getting rid of the their pets. This is a last resort for the pet owners. They try to get them with friends and family or a rescue first, but they are seeing an increase here at the Chatham County Animal Control and they are almost at capacity.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
connectsavannah.com

Something new is rising in Eastern Wharf

For all of the development and density we are witnessing in and around Savannah, the biggest project on the landscape is one that remains a work in progress. The Western end of River Street is covered by the Plant Riverside District, which is now approaching a second anniversary. The other...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy