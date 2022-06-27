ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko, MS

Kosciusko School District gets new superintendent

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The current principal of Petal High School was chosen as the new superintendent of the Kosciusko School District.

District officials said the Mississippi School Boards Association selected Dr. Zachary Bost after narrowing a list of 15 applicants to five finalists who were interviewed for the position.

P. Diddy pledges $1M to Jackson State at BET Awards

Bost began his career at Wayne High School in 2010 as a science teacher and coach. In 2014, he was selected as Teacher of the Year. He served as the assistant principal at George County High School. He has experience in both elementary and high school levels.

In his four years at Central Elementary in the George County School District, he brought the school from a “C” to an “A” accountability ranking.

Bost received multiple awards throughout his career. Some of those include the 2019 Mississippi Association of Educators Principal of the Year and the 2019 Edmentum Educators Rockstar Principal.

Hiring Fair to be held in Hinds County

He received his doctorate and Ed.S. degrees in Education Leadership from William Carey University, his M.Ed degree from Arkansas State University and his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University.

Bost will take on his new position on July 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
wcbi.com

Two new assistant superintendents to join Cmsd administration

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Classes may be out for summer but the Columbus Municipal School District is already planning for the upcoming school year. Across the Golden Triangle, several school districts are making changes at their central offices. As the roles for educators change over the years, some local school administrators...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Lamar County officials get pay raises

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County Board of Supervisors, all county court judges and board attorney Perry Phillips will see a salary increase beginning on July 1 as allowed by Senate Bill 2719. Pine Belt News reported their salaries will increase from $46,000 to $50,000 a year. The county has at least $300 […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg leaders encourage a safe 4th of July

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A dual city Fourth of July celebration is happening in the Pine Belt. The Star-Spangled Celebration is happening in two places; one in Hattiesburg and another in Petal. They’re happening at the same time to accommodate as many people in the Pine Belt as possible. Fireworks, family and food is the name […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Kosciusko, MS
Government
Kosciusko, MS
Education
City
Kosciusko, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
WJTV 12

Farmers donate watermelons to Mississippi veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friends of Mississippi Veterans, alongside the Cockrell Farmers Market, donated watermelons to veterans in Collins and Jackson on July 1 ahead of the 4th of July weekend. Fifty watermelons were carried to Collins, and another 50 watermelons were carried to Jackson. “We’re wanting to give back to them and have a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Concerns halt work on Highland Colony project

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Work on a Highland Colony Parkway project in Ridgeland has been postponed following concerns from neighbors. The Northside Sun reported Mattiace Properties proposed a 60,000-square-foot commercial retail and restaurant space with up to 280 residential units in a mixed used building. The proposal was first presented to the city’s planning and […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

MSDH reports more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi have been spiking in recent weeks. On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,637 new cases. One additional death was also reported. The new cases were reported to the department by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30. This brings the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Madison County Journal

Phelps is a living legend after 65 years in law enforcement

In his 65 years of service in law enforcement, Madison County’s Carroll Phelps said his most memorable case was tracking down the killer of a young Catholic school teacher named Amy Lynn Lackett. “It was so satisfying to track down the murder weapon, which was a softball bat, and...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
P. Diddy
WJTV 12

U.S. 80 to close for railroad repair in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A portion of U.S. 80 in Rankin County will temporarily close on Tuesday, July 5 for railroad repair. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure will affect both directions of the highway under the railroad bridge from Guide Road to Raintree Drive. The closure will begin […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Health coverage negotiations continue between UMMC, Blue Cross Blue Shield

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The ongoing dispute between the state’s largest health insurance provider and hospital has impacted thousands across the state. With little movement made between the Blue Cross Blue Shield and the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney said negotiations are still ongoing. “The negotiations as of July 1 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hinds County director of administration arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County director of administration was arrested on an embezzlement charge. Ridgeland police confirmed Stephen Hopkins was arrested. He was wanted by Hinds County on a foreign warrant. County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said the charge against Hopkins stems from his previous employer, which was a credit union. The charge […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State University#Petal High School#Wayne High School#Nexstar Media Inc
Madison County Journal

Injunction granted to stop ‘Freak Fest’

The Madison County Board of Supervisors successfully received a temporary restraining order to stop a party this weekend dubbed “Freak Fest” off Highway 16 that was advertised to contain stripper poles, a twerk contest and waterslides. The property, known as Penquite Park, is located at 965 Highway 16...
WJTV 12

MDOT nears completion of U.S. 49 project

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is nearing the completion of the U.S. Highway 49 project in Rankin County. Both directions of U.S. 49 are in the six-lane configuration from the end of the project in Richland to Cleary Road. Crews anticipate the roadway being opened to six lanes from […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Madison County Chamber of Commerce hosts golf tournament

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Chamber of Commerce hosted a golf tournament for neighbors and participants to enjoy. The tournament took place at the Lake Caroline Golf Club in Madison on Thursday. “We’ve had a great time, and the weather is holding off. Players were able to get out there and not have […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
deltanews.tv

More doctors let go at Greenwood-Leflore Hospital

New drama at the Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Our news partners at the Taxpayers Channel have learned the hospital recently fired two surgeons. The hospital reportedly fired Dr. Raymond Girneys and Dr. Alain Domkam, two long-time surgeons. The taxpayers channel also reports the hospital scrubbed the Delta Surgical Clinic from their...
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Emmie Perkins named Miss Mississippi 2022

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Emmie Perkins, of Hattiesburg, was crowned Miss Mississippi 2022. She was selected from a field of 31 young women in the Annual Miss Mississippi Competition held in Vicksburg. Perkins will represent the state in the Miss America pageant, which is the largest scholarship organization for women in the world. More than […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 98 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a McComb man. The crash happened on Thursday, June 30 just before 11:00 p.m. on U.S. 98 in Pike County. Investigators said a 2019 Toyota Sienna, driven by 33-year-old Julian Nunez, of Tylertown, was traveling east on the highway […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy