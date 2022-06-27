Kosciusko School District gets new superintendent

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The current principal of Petal High School was chosen as the new superintendent of the Kosciusko School District.

District officials said the Mississippi School Boards Association selected Dr. Zachary Bost after narrowing a list of 15 applicants to five finalists who were interviewed for the position.

Bost began his career at Wayne High School in 2010 as a science teacher and coach. In 2014, he was selected as Teacher of the Year. He served as the assistant principal at George County High School. He has experience in both elementary and high school levels.

In his four years at Central Elementary in the George County School District, he brought the school from a “C” to an “A” accountability ranking.

Bost received multiple awards throughout his career. Some of those include the 2019 Mississippi Association of Educators Principal of the Year and the 2019 Edmentum Educators Rockstar Principal.

He received his doctorate and Ed.S. degrees in Education Leadership from William Carey University, his M.Ed degree from Arkansas State University and his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University.

Bost will take on his new position on July 1, 2022.

