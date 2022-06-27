ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

On Assignment Week of June 27: Best things to do this Fourth of July holiday weekend￼

By Ashley McLellan
myneworleans.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a long holiday weekend coming up, and there are plenty of fun ways to celebrate July 4 around town, whether you’re into history, music, food or all of those combined into one. Swing by the National WWII Museum during the weekend for a history trip through...

www.myneworleans.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myneworleans.com

Peacock Room at Hotel Fontenot Releases July and August Events Calendar

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – This summer, Peacock Room, the elegant and vibrant cocktail bar at the heart of Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, will continue to welcome New Orleans in to experience beautiful and memorable musical performances while enjoying spectacular cocktails and delicious bites. New to the Peacock Room, Joshua...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

News+Notes

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Tales of the Cocktail returns to New Orleans July 25-29. It’s the beverage industry’s leading conference for exchanging new ideas, products, and techniques. There will be classes, tastings, and awards programming. The Ritz-Carlton hosts. New Orleans. TalesOfTheCocktail.org. NOLA River Fest. The 10th annual NOLA...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Four Date Ideas to Get You Out of the Heat

New Orleans is typically hot in the summer months – even when, like recently, we have a lot of temporarily cooling rains. Summer feels like it lasts from April to October, but something about this summer feels extra toasty and humid. If you’re like us, this makes you want...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Summer Specials

While children are home from school, college students return from university and summer tourists flock to the city, New Orleans summer specials rise to the top of the To-Do list. Just wandering the city’s streets, shoppers will score one-of-a-kind items at a bargain during local businesses’ summer sales. Foodies can relish in New Orleans’ legendary culinary scene as restaurants create special menus highlighting seasonal flavors. History buffs soak up the region’s fascinating past, while French Quarter favorites offer the perfect escape from the summer heat. Whether local or visiting, New Orleans’ countless summer specials guarantee a season filled with exploration and excitement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Society
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
myneworleans.com

Galatoire Foundation Mardi Gras Table Auction benefiting Covenant House New Orleans, Patio Planters of the Vieux Carre and Galatoire Foundation

Galatoire Foundation raised $287,200 at its annual Mardi Gras Table Auction, held Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the famed Galatoire’s first floor dining room. This year’s beneficiaries were Covenant House New Orleans and Patio Planters of the Vieux Carre. Each year, Galatoire Foundation holds Christmas and Mardi Gras...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Insta-Licious

New Orleans is, of course, known for its incredible food scene. Thanks to our melting pot of cultures, we have a rich array of cuisine with flavors that span the globe. A number of local food pop-ups further expand the possibilities—even if only temporarily—with options ranging from Creole and Chinese cuisine to Spanish and Filipino flavors. Of course, there are also options for burgers and other staples (lobster rolls, anyone?), and sweet treats to beat the heat. Here, we round up a bevy of local chefs that are popping up across the city, offering a bounty of foodie goodness that not only tastes amazing but will also look great on your Instagram feed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

The Best Secret Spot Uptown

I live Uptown and have passed the Park View Guest House hundreds, if not thousands of times, though I have never been in. The stately building at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Walnut Street overlooking Audubon Park was erected in 1884 as an exclusive guest house to serve those visiting New Orleans’ newly subdivided plantation lands to the west of the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Mad Hatters Luncheon 2022 benefiting New Orleans Opera Guild

“Mad Hatter takes a Walk on the Wild Side” treated patrons of the New Orleans Opera Guild to a jungle-themed, festive luncheon to support youth education and sponsorships for those who wish to pursue the study of opera as well as the upkeep of the historic guild home. Guests...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Vegan#Fourth Of July#Four Seasons Hotel#Localevent#Parade#The National Wwii Museum#Bb S Stage#All American#Nola
myneworleans.com

Cubs the Poet

New Orleans has been the muse for many an artist. Local poet and painter Christian Davenport, better known as “Cubs the Poet,” finds his inspiration from the people, places and community that encompass the city. For years, Cubs and his typewriter have popped up around New Orleans, creating custom poems for visitors in the French Quarter, couples getting married, his neighbors Mr. Charles and Mr. Daryl, or whoever sparks creativity in him that day. “Something so small as a poem can help people see past their barriers and build a bridge to better a relationship,” said Cubs. Recently, one of Cubs’ paintings “Zulu Queen,” a portrait of his daughter Soule, was up for auction for the Ogden Museum’s Magnolia Ball. Now, we dive deeper into the artist’s lifelong creative loves, as well as some new endeavors on the horizon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

News From the Point

I have fished at The Point in Lake Pontchartrain, the area across from the Southern Yacht Club and New Orleans’ West End restaurants, on and off for the last 50 years. It has been closed for at least two years. Will it be reopened for public access in the near future?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Beauty Experts

The world of beauty is constantly evolving, from new makeup trends to the latest in skincare services. One thing that should remain constant, however, is quality. Take the guesswork out of which products to purchase or treatments to invest in by choosing a trusted beauty expert in the area. About...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Central City music venue and tiki bar, Portside Lounge, will close, owner says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After this upcoming Fourth of July celebrations, one of New Orleans’s original music venues will be no more. Portside Lounge, a music venue and tiki bar, will close permanently after a performance from surf rock band The Unnaturals on Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m., according to a message posted online by business management.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
myneworleans.com

Wooden Treasures

Following the launch of the Rift Sawn Oak Dresser, local furniture company Doorman has launched a new credenza and desk for the Clio Collection in collaboration with interior design firm Logan Killen Interiors of New Orleans-based design store, Sunday Shop. All pieces are handmade in Doorman’s NOLA workshop with rounded, oversized knobs and a modern build. Available at Sunday Shop. sundayshop.co.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Black & White Gala benefiting The Hispanic Apostolate of New Orleans

Each year, the Hispanic Apostolate of New Orleans celebrates with a gala dedicated to the Hispanic children attending Catholic schools through the Hispanic Apostolate program, “St. Thomas Aquinas School Financial Aid.” Many families receive tuition help, allowing their children to benefit from a Catholic education. This year honored...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

2022 Annual Bastille Day Fête, July 14

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – To celebrate the French national holiday, the Alliance Française of New Orleans is hosting its annual Bastille Day Fête on July 14 from 6-10 p.m. in the backyard of the Alliance Française. Programming will include live music by local duo Alexis and the Samurai followed by local French DJ, DJ GAC. Local “franco-favorites” Les ReBelles et the Merry Antoinettes will be in attendance as well.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Top 15 Restaurants for Vegetarian and Vegan Food in New Orleans

Each week, the editors of Renaissance Publishing will share their top picks and favorites for local restaurants of different variations from around the Big Easy. This week, in a city dedicated to rich (not always healthy) food, we’re looking at a few favorite spots perfect for vegetarian or vegan New Orleanians or visitors.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

2022 Essence Festival COVID vaccine mandate surprises some fans

After a difficult year as a school counselor in Houston, Kim Dunn was looking forward to spending a fun weekend with a colleague at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture. “This past school year has been really hard, dealing with kids and their mental health,” she said. “I just wanted to let my hair down, sing some songs and have a break.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

A Wish Come True

Walking slowly through the crowded French Quarter, a figure steps lightly on the pavement, tracing the tips of her fingers along the walls of the buildings she passes and taking in the sights, sounds and smells of the city. Having never been to New Orleans, these should be brand new to her, however, as her senses process the bustling action around her, she feels a growing connection and familiarity—maybe not with each of the individuals scurrying about, but to the invisible spirits that she feels, that she knows, are watching.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy