SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Narcotics Unit executed a drug-related search warrant, and arrested the dealers Wednesday. According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, James Kirby, 23, and Allen Smith, 32 were taken into custody, and Kirby now has pending charges for Trafficking in Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Firearm During a Violent Crime. Allen also has a pending charge of Possession of Methamphetamine or Cocaine base.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO