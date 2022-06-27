ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

Driver crashes into Southwest Michigan house causing devastating fire

By Marie Weidmayer
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A car crashed into a house and caused a house fire Monday morning. A 25-year-old Three Rivers man was driving a vehicle when he left the...

www.mlive.com

The Flint Journal

Coast Guard cracking down on drunken boating over July 4 weekend

Alcohol is the number one contributing factor in all recreational boating deaths, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. As a result, crews are cracking down on anyone driving a boat under the influence this Fourth of July. Coast Guard stations across Lake Michigan, along with state and local law enforcement partners, are participating in Operation Dry Water over the holiday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNDU

8-year-old killed by car while walking across street in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An 8-year-old is dead after getting hit by a car in Elkhart County on Wednesday evening. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 6 p.m. A 41-year-old Goshen man was driving south on C.R. 7, south of C.R. 26, when his car hit Nolan Richard, who was walking across the street.
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Man brings AR-15, shotgun to credit union after threatening employees, deputies say

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — He said was going to "show up and raise some hell," according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Just before noon Thursday, he seemingly followed through on that promise by showing up to the Omni Credit Union on Dickman Road in Springfield, with a shotgun strapped to his back, a handgun on his hip and an AR-15 in the trunk of his car, deputies said.
SPRINGFIELD, MI
MLive

2 hospitalized after motorcycle hits deer near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A pair of motorcycle riders are in critical condition after hitting a deer Tuesday night near Jackson, police said. At about 10 p.m. June 28, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on S. Dettman Road north of Page Avenue in Leoni Township, in eastern Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Hartford Police Chief at the center of drug investigation

HARTFORD, Mich. — Hartford Police Department's long-time police chief is at the center of a drug investigation, investigators said Friday. Hartford Police Chief Tressa Beltran was placed on-paid administrative leave following a seizure of prescription pills from the city's police department, city officials confirmed. Friday. Acting on a search...
HARTFORD, MI
abc57.com

Deputies investigating theft in Lockport Township

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man pictured in surveillance photos as part of a theft investigation. Deputies say someone stole items from the 17000 block of M86 in Lockport Township on June 26 and 28. The...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
