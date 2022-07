Your WYSO Morning News Update for June 28, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. GCPH mosquito spray: Greene County Public Health will be spraying pesticides in response to a high number of mosquitoes this summer. The spray will be applied this Wednesday evening from 9 p.m. to midnight. Officials warn to not follow behind the trucks spraying the chemicals, or at least maintain a 200 foot distance behind the trucks. If you have any questions or if you do not wish to have the area around your home treated, you can call Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5607. Or visit their website to check if a site near you will be sprayed.

GREENE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO