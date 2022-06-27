Commercial burglaries reported in Fullerton, Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week.

Between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, an individual broke into a business in the 7900-block of Belair Road in Fullerton (21236) and stole multiple items from the location.

At just before 1 p.m. on Friday, June 24, a known individual waved a pocket blade in someone’s face in the 1200-block of 62nd street in Rosedale (21237), threatening to stab them. The suspect was arrested.

At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, an individual broke into a location in the unit block of Bowleys Quarters Road (21220) and stole HVAC units along with materials for the units.

