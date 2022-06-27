ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle River, MD

Commercial burglaries reported in Fullerton, Middle River

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jggJl_0gNMiElu00

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week.

Between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, an individual broke into a business in the 7900-block of Belair Road in Fullerton (21236) and stole multiple items from the location.

At just before 1 p.m. on Friday, June 24, a known individual waved a pocket blade in someone’s face in the 1200-block of 62nd street in Rosedale (21237), threatening to stab them. The suspect was arrested.

At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, an individual broke into a location in the unit block of Bowleys Quarters Road (21220) and stole HVAC units along with materials for the units.

Photo via Unsplash

The post Commercial burglaries reported in Fullerton, Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Overnight house fire reported in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Crews responded to a house fire in the Rosedale area overnight. At just after midnight on Friday, units responded to the 6500-block of Ridgeborne Drive (21237). At the scene, crews found multiple dwellings on fire after a blaze broke out in the attic of one of the townhomes, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. No injuries were … Continue reading "Overnight house fire reported in Rosedale" The post Overnight house fire reported in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nottingham, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Middle River, MD
City
Nottingham, MD
Middle River, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Rosedale, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

1 Killed, 5 Injured In 4-Vehicle Crash On I-95 In Harford County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed and three more were injured Wednesday in a four-vehicle crash in Harford County, authorities said. Troopers were called to the scene of the crash on Interstate 95 North in Havre de Grace shortly after 6 p.m., Maryland State Police said in a Thursday news release. Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers believe a Toyota Camry was heading north on I-95 when it crossed into the left shoulder and struck the crash attenuator of a Maryland Transportation Authority vehicle. The Toyota ricocheted off the MDTA vehicle and into another lane, where it collided with a Lexus RX350, troopers said. The Toyota was then struck by a tractor trailer. A passenger in the Toyota, 52-year-old Ehsan Ulhaq, died at the scene. The driver, 45-year-old Laila Jan, was flown to Shock Trauma for treatment. Two other Toyota passengers and the MDTA vehicle’s driver and passenger were also hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fullerton#Burglary#Property Crime#Hvac
CBS Baltimore

Man, 44, Killed In West Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 44-year-old man died early Friday morning after he was found shot multiple times in West Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers investigating a possible hit-and-run crash in the 500 block of North Payson Street shortly after midnight found the man with several gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 23, Charged In Ocean City Triple Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a triple stabbing last week on the boardwalk of Ocean City, police said Thursday. Paul Baynard, of Ridgely, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Baynard was arrested without incident Wednesday in Queen Anne’s County by Ocean City Police detectives working with Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. Officers responded to a fight they witnessed shortly before midnight on June 20 to the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. There, they found three victims, including a 17-year-old boy. The first victim, an 18-year-old man, was flown to Shock Trauma. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was flown to Christiana Hospital, and the 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital. All three victims have since been released from the hospitals, police said.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Child Reported Missing In Harford County

An alert was issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as they attempt to locate a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen in Harford County. King Gibbons was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29 at his residence in the 300 block of Talbot Circle in Abingdon, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office announced.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Car In North Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man who was found inside a car Thursday in northern Baltimore, authorities said. Shortly after 11 a.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting in the 2900 block of Thorndale Avenue, where they found the man shot multiple times inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said. He died at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Overlea man convicted of murder in connection with fatal 2020 stabbing

OVERLEA, MD—An Overlea man has been convicted on murder charges in connection with a fatal stabbing in 2020. Jimmy Foye, 63, was convicted on Tuesday of the murder of Irma Garrido Ruiz in Baltimore County Circuit Court. At 12:30 p.m. on January 3, 2020, Ruiz was found dead inside her Reisterstown home. She had been stabbed 44 times. Ruiz’s cellphone … Continue reading "Overlea man convicted of murder in connection with fatal 2020 stabbing" The post Overlea man convicted of murder in connection with fatal 2020 stabbing appeared first on Nottingham MD.
OVERLEA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Looking For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Yvelis Portillo, who’s described as 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen in the Pikesville area, Baltimore County Police said. She was wearing a white crop top and “Nightmare on Elm Street” pajama pants. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Man arrested after wielding machete during Rosedale argument

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are investigating two assaults that were reported in the Rosedale area this week. At just after 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, an individual charged at another individual with a knife in the 9000-block of Franklin Square Drive (21237). The suspect was subsequently arrested. At just after...
ROSEDALE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland State Police to start patrols along Interstate 83 inside Baltimore limits

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Starting Friday, the Maryland State Police will officially begin patrolling Interstate 83 from the Baltimore County line to Fayette Street. The troopers will handle criminal and traffic enforcement on the Jones Falls Expressway and a small portion of President Street. The troopers are part of an effort to bring more state and federal law enforcement support into the city, which is struggling with a shortage of police officers amid a rising crime rate and a competitive labor market.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy