Phoenix, AZ

Look: Photos Emerge Of Brittney Griner At Russian Court

By Daniel Bates
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
A hand-cuffed Brittney Griner appeared in Russian court on Monday for a preliminary hearing ahead of her Friday trial. For basically the first time since her arrest over four months ago, we got a look at...

Tammy Mullins
3d ago

she broke the laws of a foreign country she was visiting. we would expect a tourist visiting our country to obey our laws. you do the crime, you do the time.

Stop Tyrannical bs
3d ago

She willfully broke INTERNATIONAL LAW. Russian civilians who commit the exact same crime get 10 to 15 years. She thought her fame and WMBA status made her exempt. She was sorely mistaken. She is NOT a victim nor a Hostage, and deserves NO special treatment. She willingly broke the law. Period.

William Foote
3d ago

“DUDE- you have a phone call. It’s your wife”. Griner answers “hello”. The reply “DUDE- THIS IS RUSSIA! We don’t allow phone calls”.

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
559K+
Followers
66K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

